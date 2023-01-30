The Gender Equity Center at Penn State hosted a "True Crime Night" in the HUB-Robeson Center on Monday to bring awareness to Stalking Awareness Month.

On college campuses, 1 in 10 undergraduate women and 1 in 33 undergraduate men report being stalked, according to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center.

“A lot of people don’t understand what stalking looks like… We normalize it,” Emma Cihanowyz said.

During the event, a video from YouTube host and podcaster Kendall Rae was presented to show an example of stalking.

The video outlined the case of Travis Alexander's murder and suspicions that led to the conviction of his ex-girlfriend Jodi Arias.

Cihanowyz (senior-international politics and French) said the goal of the event was to get more people involved in stalking awareness.

Over the past several decades, Cihanowyz said there’s a sensationalized tone that comes with stalking.

“People use the term, ‘Oh, I was stalking her on Instagram,’” Cihanowyz said.

According to the Program Coordinator for Outreach and Prevention Sophia Mills, the term stalking is “embedded in our everyday lives.”

Mills said she hopes people “take what they learned from being aware to then get involved to make change.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State THON announces Raffle Week incentives, prizes With less than a month left before THON 2023 Weekend, Penn State THON is hosting its Raffle …