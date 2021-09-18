Former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs spoke with Penn State students in an impromptu speaker event Friday in Paterno Library's Foster Auditorium.

Gibbs recounted several life experiences, from working under Former President Barack Obama to working communications for McDonald’s.

Meeting Obama for the first time in 2004, Gibbs began work on his campaign for the U.S. Senate in April of that year. He said he was “amazed” at “how easy it was” to talk to the former president and “how down to earth he seemed.”

Gibbs continued working for Obama through Obama’s election to the U.S. Senate in 2004, and from there, Gibbs said he took a trip with the former president to Africa — after which Obama officially decided to run for president.

When Obama began his campaign, Gibbs said he was right by his side, traveling with Obama every day until his election in 2008.

Then Gibbs served as Obama’s press secretary from 2009-11.

For Gibbs, the importance of his job came from its ability to “hold the White House and that policy-making process accountable” because the press “forces decisions,” he said.

And this job was made more effective by answering questions in easy-to-understand language so that any citizen reading the news stories could understand what was occurring, Gibbs said.

The other important parts of his job, Gibbs said, were crisis mitigation and communication — such as the Fort Hood shooting near Killeen, Texas, which occurred in 2009 during Obama’s first year as president. Gibbs was also present for the onset of the H1N1 virus — the Swine flu — and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, relaying Obama’s policies to the public during each situation.

In all crises, Gibbs said communicating with the president and other White House staff effectively was integral, as is the ability to compile and present information “on the fly.”

Gibbs’ time in the White House came to an end in 2011, and while he didn’t explain why, Gibbs said the ability to recognize becoming “immune” to information and subject matters presented by the White House press secretary is an indication that “it’s time to get out.”

The entirety of Gibbs’ presentation was formatted as a Q&A, with some questions asked by his friends and former and current colleagues, while others were open to students in attendance.

At the end, Gibbs told students to “be very curious” and seek as many internships and valuable experiences as possible. But most importantly, Gibbs said, is for students to have confidence.

“Don’t go into a room and think you don’t belong there,” Gibbs said. “It doesn’t matter where you came from. It matters what you’re doing there.”

Gibbs currently works at a communications agency called Bully Pulpit Interactive, but he said one day, he would love to teach.

“I love talking to students,” Gibbs said. “I love hearing their questions. I love hearing what’s on their mind.”

Though Gibbs said he originally came to Penn State to watch Saturday’s White Out game against Auburn, he said he accepted the invitation to speak to students because of his love for them. The event, Gibbs said, “was a great opportunity to hopefully give [students] a little insight into what it’s like to do communications at the White House level.”

And Gibbs said he looks forward to his next trip to a college campus.

“I always feel younger when I’m on a college campus because you see the type of excitement and energy and curiosity that you had in yourself a few decades ago,” Gibbs said. "It’s good to be reminded of that."

