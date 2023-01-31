The Penn State College Republicans hosted former Republican United States Senator Rick Santorum’s speech titled “Joe Biden’s Disastrous National Security” on Monday night in the Willard Building.

Penn State alumnus Santorum served in the U.S. Senate from 1995 to 2007 and ran for president in 2012 and 2016.

He’s one of the two Penn State alumni to be elected into the Senate, in addition to former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte from New Hampshire.

Santorum is the only Penn State alumni to represent the state of Pennsylvania.

Santorum “started wide” with his statements on national security, touching on topics such as America’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the Biden-Harris Administration's National Security Strategy.

Santorum said that America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has had an impact on America’s “prestige.”

When the Biden-Harris administration decided to pull Afghanistan, Santorum said it will impact the reputation of the United States, noting the country will be “someone they can trust to support them when the chips are down.”

“That’s much more important than what the public feels about the president,” Santorum said. “It is what other governments think about America being a reliable ally.”

Santorum said Afghanistan had a domino effect on the U.S.’s involvement in other international matters — namely the involvement in the Russia-Ukraine War.

“Biden's focus on unreal threats are what have caused us severe threats that have economic and national security impacts on our country,” Santorum said.

Santorum closed his speech by encouraging students to ask their local politicians the “rationale behind what they believe” as they “owe you honesty and authenticity about what they are going to do.”

Hunter Steach, the chief of staff of Penn State College Republicans, believes events like Santorum’s are “consequential for the organization to set the record of bringing conservative speakers to campus.”

Speakers like Santorum will “spread conservative values and messages that the student body needs to hear,” Steach (freshman-political science) said.

Steach said the Penn State College Republicans believe “more diverse opinion is needed on campus,” a thought that Santorum expressed in his speech, which was derived from a conversation Santorum had with Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi.

Jonathan Kane agreed and said events like Santorum’s are important.

“It's important to have events like this,” Kane (senior-economics) said, “so that conservative students can hear from people they look up to.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE