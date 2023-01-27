Julian Elie Khater, the former co-owner and manager of Frutta Bowls in State College, was sentenced to 80 months of imprisonment and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine after he used pepper spray on police officers during the Jan. 6 riots, according to the Associated Press.

Brian Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol police officer, died the following day, the AP said. Medical examiners reported he suffered two strokes and died of natural causes, the AP said.

Khater, and his accomplice George Tanios, were not charged with Sicknick’s death.

On Sept. 1, 2022 Khater pleaded guilty to the following charges: assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to injure an officer, civil disorder, obstructing official proceedings, physical violence on restricted grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct and aiding and abetting, according to court documents.

Court documents state Khater was seen “with his right arm up high in the air, appearing to be holding a canister in his right hand and aiming it in the officer’s direction.”

When officers brought their hands to their faces and searched for water to wash their eyes out, Khater continued to spray in the direction of officers.

Three officers suffered injuries as a result of the unknown substance, including temporary blindness.

