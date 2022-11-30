When State College natives Kevin and Kimberly Murphy began dating during their high school years at State College Area High School, they never thought they would tie the knot on Penn State’s campus.

For the Murphys, “it really wasn’t much of a decision” because they were “pretty steeply entrenched in the university’s culture,” Kevin said.

One of Penn State’s claims to fame is that Penn State alumni will come back to get married at their alma mater.

For many years, the only place to get married was at the Eisenhower Chapel in conjunction with the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, according to the Director for the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development Bob Smith.

Now people are able to get married across campus at locations such as The Arboretum at Penn State, Beaver Stadium, the Hintz Family Alumni Center and the HUB-Robeson Center, Smith said.

“This has changed things quite a bit,” Smith said.

The chapel doesn’t only see Penn State alumni for ceremonies, but it’s also open for use by the community. Occasionally, current and former students will come by to get married.

For Kyle and Amanda Ellmann, they chose to get married at the Eisenhower Chapel because “it was extremely important for [them] to celebrate Penn State University bringing [their] lives together, even though growing up [they] could not have been further apart,” Amanda said.

However, the number of people who get married at the Eisenhower Chapel has decreased.

When Smith first started his career at the Eisenhower Chapel 18 years ago, he said they would host “90 to 100 weddings per year.” Over time, things have changed, and now they’re “down to 25 to 30 weddings a year,” Smith said.

Smith said this can be attributed to the “decrease in organized religion” and the change in wedding “trends.” As organized religion decreases, Smith said he thinks the chapel will see “fewer and fewer weddings.”

Getting married at the Eisenhower Chapel is a “special experience” for alumni, Smith said.

“It was always a special place for them to come to here at Penn State, so it is a special place for them to come back to,” Smith said.

The decision to get married at the Eisenhower Chapel was “easy” Amanda said.

With the Eisenhower Chapel in conjunction with the Pasquerilla Center being the largest multifaith center in the country, students who practice in the center will spend the majority of their time there.

Sometimes, students will meet their partners during their time at the center, Smith said.

For ceremonies, the center is able to get “priests and rabbis” from the students’ time at Penn State to officiate the wedding, Smith said.

Weddings tend to take place at the Eisenhower Chapel during the spring and late fall months, Smith said.

The Murphy couple’s wedding took place on March 15, 1986, two days before St. Patrick’s Day, “so the Phyrst was packed,” Kevin said.

“But knowing it was our wedding, [the owner] sneaked the bridal party and our friends in the back door to avoid the line and gave us a bottle of champagne,” Kevin said.

Most people who get married at the Eisenhower Chapel have some sort of connection to Penn State. Sometimes, there will be “Penn State sports fans” who come to get married at the chapel, Smith said.

One myth surrounding ceremonies at Eisenhower notes that people might be able to spot the Nittany Lion at their wedding. Smith reported that in his 18 years at the center, he’s “never” seen the Nittany Lion attend a wedding.

Another rumor told by Penn State tour guides revolves around the idea of an Eisenhower Chapel wedding list, Smith said.

“We do not have a book that you come in and put your name in because there is such a waiting list for the chapel,” Smith said. “That was never the case.”

Smith said if the center doesn’t have the religious practice that an individual is looking for, the center “will not pay for [their] transportation” to a nearby center.

Regardless, the chapel is viewed as a special place for many students and alumni, Smith said.

“No matter how you look at it, some alumni will always come back here to get married,” Smith said.

For the Ellmann couple, getting married at the Eisenhower Chapel was “incredibly special” for them.

“The foundation of our love was our love for this great university,” Amanda said.

