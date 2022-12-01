Former Penn State Physical Plant Manager and Facilities Manager Adam Homer and his wife Hilary are suing Penn State after Adam was fired in January for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine due to religious beliefs.

Adam said Penn State employees “mocked” his beliefs when attempting to get religious exemptions after the vaccine became mandated in Dec. 2021, according to court documents. Employees told him his refusal was “politics,” and he was “not a protected class."

Court documents state that no agent of the university investigated whether Adam could be accommodated for religious beliefs and was rather “harassed” and “demeaned” for seeking to exercise his religious freedom.

Though the university instituted a policy allowing individuals with religious beliefs to find accommodations to coronavirus protocols, former university employees Missy Hnatkovich and Jacqueline Edmonson allegedly "began a policy of segregating unvaccinated employees and employees who sought religious exemptions," court documents said.

In January 2022, Adam sent a letter to the Affirmative Action Office at Penn State explaining he had made “multiple” attempts to seek accommodations for his religious beliefs and no action had been taken.

The university then decided to respond to Adam's allegations and terminated Homer without an investigation into his accommodation requests.

Adam is suing for religious discrimination, retaliation, violation of First Amendment rights of free speech, exercise and the establishment clause, violation of 14th Amendment rights to equal protection and due process, violation of the right to privacy, violation of the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, violation of the Fourth Amendment illegal search and seizure and loss of consortium.

