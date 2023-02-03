A former Penn State employee pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after fraudulently selling equipment he obtained through the university on Thursday, according court documents.

According to court documents, Daniel Sickels worked as a networks and systems manager in the Office of Development and Alumni Relations.

From April 2005 to July 2017 in Centre and Mifflin Counties, Sickels bought merchandise representing Penn State ODA and claimed the equipment was necessary to upgrade, maintain or replace Penn State servers, the indictment said.

Sickels would then sell the equipment to third-party buyers outside of the state and keep the profits for his "personal benefit," according to court documents.

According to the indictment, Sickels agreed to pay $267,264.87 in restitution and will face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE