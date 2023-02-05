Former Penn State assistant research professor, Michael Nassry, filed a lawsuit against the university and other administrators after he resigned from his position due to continued “plagiarism, harassment, threats and retaliation” from co-workers, according to court documents.

Nassry filed a suit against Penn State Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones, the dean of the Penn State College of Earth and Mineral Sciences Lee Kump, professor of geography Cynthia Brewer, research professor and director of the Chesapeake Research Consortium Denice Wardrop and associate research professor in the Huck Institute of the Life Sciences Sarah Chamberlain.

In 2013, Nassry was hired by the university as a postdoctoral scholar, according to court documents. During his employment at the university, Nassry worked in the Riparia research center in the department of geography, served as a hydrology subject matter expert for all major research grants in the center, taught undergraduate courses and advised six minors.

Beginning in 2015, Nassry was allegedly harassed by Chamberlain, according to court documents. At a meeting in the EPA Crystal City office, Nassry was pulled aside by a friend of Chamberlain, who allegedly told him “[Chamberlain] really needs to get laid.”

Nassry received “unnecessary calls and text” from Chamberlain and blocked her number.

Court documents state that Wardrop had a history of working as a “matchmaker” in the workplace and tried to work as one “without [Nassry’s] knowledge.”

The behavior by Chamberlain allegedly continued into 2019.

Wardrop allegedly "permitted" one of her former students, Jessica Moon, to copy previous work done by Nassry and not credit him, according to court documents.

In 2018 Denice Wardrop was named director of the Riparia research center and Nassry’s direct supervisor.

With Wardrop as director of Riparia, Nassry was “retaliated against” by being “moved off funded projects, assigned large amounts of unpaid administrative/service work, excluded from new funded projects without explanation or notification and isolated from connections with collaborators inside and outside Penn State,” according to court documents.

When Nassry attempted to address these issues, Wardrop “threatened” him.

Due to the “isolation,” publication of his uncredited work and “harassment,” Nassry resigned from his full-faculty position at Penn State.

Nassry is suing all defendants for gender discrimination and retaliation and violation of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, according to court documents. He also sued Penn State for retaliation and wrongful termination.

