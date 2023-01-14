Former Penn State Alumni Association President Randy Houston announced his bid for an alumni-elected seat on Penn State’s Board of Trustees on Friday.

Graduating from Penn State in 1991 with "a bachelor's degree in pre-law," the New York-based attorney went on to serve on Penn State’s alumni admissions team, according to a release.

Houston was later appointed as president of the College of Liberal Arts Alumni Society board and chaired several committees in the Alumni Council, ultimately being elected president in 2019, the release said.

During his two years as president of the Penn State Alumni Association, Houston served as chair of the board’s legal and compliance committee, on the board’s executive committee and on the board’s presidential recruitment and search committee that chose Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi, the release said.

The release noted Houston's mission as "a better Penn State for all Penn Staters."

The Board of Trustees alumni nomination phase begins on Sunday and ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. Candidates must acquire 250 nominating votes in order to appear on the ballot. Voting opens on April 10 and will continue through 9 a.m. on May 4.

