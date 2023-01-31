Five Penn State faculty members have been elected to the 2022 cohort of American Association for the Advancement of Science fellows — the largest general scientific society, according to a release.

This year AAAS recognized 506 scientists, engineers and innovators for their scientific and social achievements, five of whom are Penn State faculty members.

According to the release, the following professors were named fellows:

Laura Guertin, a professor of Earth sciences at Penn State Brandywine, for contributions to teaching Earth sciences.

David Eissenstat, a professor of emeritus of woody plant physiology, for their contributions to the field of plant physiological ecology.

Yinong Yand, a professor of plant pathology and environmental microbiology, for contributions to the fields of molecular plant-biotic and abiotic interactions.

Jose Fuentes, a professor of atmospheric science, for uncovering the working of critical interactions between the biosphere and the atmosphere.

Peter Wilf, a professor of geosciences, for research in paleobotany.

The fellows will receive an official certificate and a gold and blue rosette pin. There will be an in-person celebration in Washington, D.C., in spring 2023. The fellows will also be featured in the AAAS News and Notes section of Science magazine in February, the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE