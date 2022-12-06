From Nov. 20-26, Penn State students enjoyed a week off for Thanksgiving break to see family, catch up on some much-needed sleep and eat a home-cooked meal for the first time in weeks.

To some students, returning back to campus after the break hindered their finals preparation and left them less motivated to finish the last two weeks of the semester.

For Anna Souren and Kate Penn, this was the case.

Souren (senior-art education) said it was “weird” timing having to come back to Penn State and only have two weeks left to finish.

“It's kind of overwhelming to have a week where you're not thinking about school at all, and then all sudden, like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have so much to get done and not that much time to do it,’” Souren said.

Penn (senior-marketing) and Souren said they’re both less motivated to do their work since being back.

“We were just on a week-long break,” Penn said. “Everyone is already in the Christmas spirit and wants to just stay home.”

Penn said being home for the whole week made it more of a struggle coming back to school, and instead, she said she’d prefer a break halfway through the semester for a long weekend.

“Just like a day off here and there would be appreciated by everyone,” Penn said.

Regan Doherty and Olivia Colatriano also said they have gripes with the week-long fall break before finals crunch time.

Due to the break being so long, Doherty (sophomore-criminology) said the week puts a damper on her progress.

“You're building up to it, then it’s break, and then you’re back and have to get right to it,” Doherty said.

Despite this, Doherty said she found herself being more motivated now because of how “little time” she has to complete her assignments.

Colatriano (junior-accounting) said she’d prefer combining the Thanksgiving break with winter break and pushing the finals before Thanksgiving break.

“Everyone's already in the mindset of being home and having a break that no one feels like coming back and studying,” Colatriano said.

However, Audrey Shomper and Daniyah Richardson said the fall break could help or hinder studying — it depends on the person.

Shomper (senior-management) said “it’s a little bit of both.”

“It's hard to kind of come back from such a long break and get right back into it. You have to really hit the ground running as soon as you get back,” Shomper said. “But at the same time, if it was earlier, people would be more burnt out when trying to study for finals.”

At this point though, Shomper said she’s ready to be home.

Richardson (junior-criminology and psychology) said it depends on the class and number of courses students take.

For her, the late fall break hasn’t affected anything since she only has one final to focus on.

However, Richardson said she understands others need to stay on track, and having a late fall break gives students leeway to not finish strong.

Instead, Richardson said the university should give students more days off since they only get a fall and winter break.

“We don't really have any time for ourselves.”

