For many students, unexpected surprises during finals week are a nightmare. Thursday morning, one of those surprises came in the form of a winter storm that caused the university to reschedule all Thursday final exams to Friday and Saturday morning.

The university announced Wednesday night those who were scheduled for in-person exams on Thursday would have their test date moved, according to a release. Professors also had the option to move the exam online but had no university mandate to do so.

As students woke up Thursday morning, roads and walkways were covered in ice as a light stream of freezing rain drizzled down.

For Hannah Boltz, the rescheduling is a “crappy situation” because of how some students have to stay on campus longer than they may have planned.

“Some people are having to stay two extra days to take their finals on Saturday when we’re supposed to be going on our holiday break,”Boltz (freshman-biochemistry and molecular biology) said.

Saanvi Bhatia said she didn’t have any exams rescheduled, but it’s “super frustrating” how some students had their exams moved online and had the chance to leave campus before the storm while others will have to wait until Saturday.

Bhatia (freshman-chemical engineering) said when she woke up, the weather was “underwhelming,” but as she walked to the HUB-Robeson Center, it was “not ideal.”

As the weather intensified in the early afternoon and the freezing rain turned to snow, some students said they agreed with the university’s decision.

Nathaniel Ansu said while the decision to reschedule may cause disruptions for some with travel plans, it’s “ultimately for their safety.”

Ansu (freshman-industrial engineering) said he believes professors should have a “backup plan” for events such as a winter storm.

“Exams are usually during extreme weather season,” Ansu said. “So they kind of have to think about stuff like this.”

Erika Lenhart said she had one of her exams impacted by the winter weather where there was an option to move it online, take it at 9 p.m. Friday or “defer” their grade into the spring semester.

Having the option on how to take her exam is something Lenhart (senior-energy engineering) said she enjoys, but she believes it’s fair to others who don’t have the option.

“Deferring your grade to spring semester is just wild. Even if I haven’t studied, I’m just gonna take it,” Lenhart said.

Lenhart said she believes the storm “worked out” for some students who may not have studied but worse for people with travel plans.

“It helps that they canceled, but it doesn’t make it easier for some students,” Lenhart said. “You can still walk to an exam in this [weather], but I guess you have to prioritize commuters.”

Nheriessa Medwinter said she has an exam scheduled for Friday but doesn’t know how it will be impacted.

When professors make decisions about whether they should put their exams online, Medwinter (sophomore-biology) said she believes students’ situations are important.

“I think they should look at the circumstances of their students — all of us are from different states, countries, and I think that’s something they should value,” Medwinter said.

For Sam ​​Azzalina, he said he has friends who had their exams moved online for subjects like statistics and economics.

“They were real happy about that,” Azzalina (sophomore-marketing) “But it’s just kind of crazy timing.”

When Azzalina woke up this morning, he said he “couldn’t blame [the university] for making the decision,” and it would be difficult to take in-person exams with the winter weather.

Since the university can’t make professors move exams to an online format, he said professors should try to make them online in situations like Thursday’s.

“It’s just in the students’ best interest, and I think it’s just a smart call for when the weather gets like this,” Azzalina said.

Stefanie Hoyt said the winter weather didn’t impact her exams as she already had one scheduled for Friday, and she used Thursday to prepare for it.

Hoyt (freshman-chemical engineering) said the timing of the weather will impact travel for some people but offered another perspective on the storm.

“I think It’s really pretty,” Hoyt said. “It makes it feel like Christmas.”

