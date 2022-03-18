Ferguson Township’s Planning & Zoning department received a preliminary development plan for a new apartment complex on West College Avenue on Monday, according to Director of Planning & Zoning Jenna Wargo.

The plan consists of a 75-foot, 222,548 square foot mixed use building at 1004/1006 West College Avenue.

According to Ferguson Township’s website, Gwin Dobson & Foreman Engineers submitted “The West College Avenue Vertical Mixed Use Preliminary Land Development Plan” on behalf of their client.

The plan includes two underground parking levels, with a total of 159 parking spaces and 166 bike spaces.

The ground floor plan outlines 10,810 square feet of commercial space and will include common areas for residents, according to Ferguson Township’s website. The second to seventh floors will include apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and 107 units, or 255 beds.

The plan also includes amenities, such as a resident club room and an amenity deck with a pool and hot tubs on the second floor, as well as an arcade on the first floor.

This development space is located within the Terraced Streetscape Zoning District.

According to Wargo, the department staff have not yet completed the reviews of the plan.

