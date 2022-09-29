After moving away from home and settling into a whole new chapter of their lives, students are expected to quickly find roommates and places to live for the following year — all within a couple of months.

Leah Guzick lives off campus in the same place she did last year, with the same roommate and just re-signed her lease to live there again next year.

Guzick (graduate-J.D./M.B.A.) was randomly placed with roommates her first year of graduate school in a different place than where she lives now. She said she met her current roommate through a friend.

“I didn’t know my roommate super well last year, and you kind of have to make that decision to live together again or to move, and that’s tough,” Guzick said.

Guzick said she understands that leases have to be signed early because places fill up, but she said it’s less stressful as a graduate student.

“As you get older, I think you learn to live well with people, but for undergraduate students, I see how the process can be overwhelming,” Guzick said.

Anson Ng is also renewing an off-campus lease for next year and decided to do that last week.

Despite the normal rush to find roommates, Ng (sophomore-finance) said he didn’t have too much of a problem.

“I was close with the people on my floor, and we decided to live together,” Ng said.

Ng said he believes that finding a place to live so soon isn’t ideal.

“Your friend groups might not be established, and you’re almost rushed into signing a lease at times,” Ng said. “But it worked out for me because I get to live with three of my best friends.”

Gina Sorgi plans on living on campus next year but doesn’t have a plan in place yet.

Sorgi (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she had to decide this early on because she’s going abroad for a semester next year.

“I’ve made great friends so far, so finding a roommate wasn’t difficult,” Sorgi said.

Because she lives on campus now and will live on campus next year, Sorgi didn’t know how soon the off-campus housing search began and how fast the process happens for most students.

Jackie Ricko found the place she lives in now about a month and half after class began last year.

Ricko (senior-risk management) explained after freshman year she found the housing hunt process to be easier.

“I think it’s super unfair for freshmen because everyone is still meeting people and finding their way,” Ricko said. “It’s just not reasonable to expect someone to know who they want to live with a year in advance.”

Ricko explained that in terms of finding a roommate “freshman year was difficult.”

Grace Carroll is experiencing how tough that situation can be for a freshman.

Carroll (freshman-human development and family studies) said she doesn’t have a place to live yet for next year.

As a freshman, Carroll lives on campus this year but is hoping to move off campus next year.

Carroll said she knew how stressful the housing hunt was for students.

“People from my town had told me that I’d need to figure out where I’d be living next year within the first couple of months, but right now I’m feeling the harsh reality,” Carroll said.

Carroll said she thinks that a sit down meeting with her friends to split everything up and determine budgets is in the “near future.”

“I love Penn State, but this is definitely a con in my opinion,” Carroll said.

Rocco Ragonese doesn’t have a place to live next year but said he isn’t too worried about it.

Ragonese (sophomore-mechanical engineering) started looking with his roommates for a place to live in September last year.

“I had already found pretty close friends at the time, and we all decided to live together,” Ragonese said.

Despite finding a place to live early last year, Ragonese found his outlook on housing changed this year.

“I think a lot of people believe they need to find a place to live sooner than they actually do,” Ragonese said. “I’ve started thinking about it now, but I’m not as rushed because throughout the past year, I’ve realized that places stay open and are available longer than you think.”

Ragonese said a lot of people, especially freshmen, are pressured early on to find a place to live.

Tyler George, like Ragonese, had a positive outlook on the housing hunt process.

George (freshman-aerospace engineering) said he lives on campus now but wants to live off campus next year.

“I started looking for a place to live off campus around a month after moving into my dorm,” George said.

George agreed that the process starts super early but said he is “happy to get it out of the way.”

“In the long run, [it] is a good thing as many students will have more work to do toward the end of the year,” George said.

Alexa Spilotras has been living off campus since her freshman year and will continue to do so next year.

Spilotras (junior-broadcast journalism) re-signed her lease from last year for this year but ran into a problem after two of her current roommates decided to move elsewhere next year.

“I definitely did have trouble finding a roommate to replace the two that are moving out,” Spilotras said. “The open room was a double and a lot more expensive.”

Spilotras and her roommates eventually found someone to take the available room, but she said the process was “rushed.”

“I don’t mind it now because I am used to the pressure,” Spilotras said. “But I think it’s crazy to ask freshmen to find friends and commit to living with them a whole year later.”

