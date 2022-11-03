For a project in her Advanced Multimedia Production class, Mila Sanina said one of the rubrics is to approach people who “do not look like you.”

Sanina, who was born and raised in Kazakhstan, came to the U.S. more than 13 years ago to pursue journalism. Her extensive experience in the industry ranges from working at CNN and PBS NewsHour to becoming deputy managing editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Calling journalism her personal passion, Sanina said she reckons it’s also crucial for a “thriving democracy.”

“I think we are living in very dangerous times when democracy is under assault, not just in America, but everywhere… The rise of authoritarianism is very dangerous, and this country is not immune to that,” Sanina said. “I see journalism as an essential component to prevent that from happening and to be, in a way, the fuel for democracy.”

Now an assistant teaching professor in her first semester at Penn State, Sanina incorporated a student-led project called “Faces of State College” in her 400-level course.

Inspired by the stories from “Humans of New York,” Faces of State College aims to feature people who call State College home primarily through an Instagram account. Sanina said her students have an acronym to determine if a story would make a good profile — and it’s “COOL.”

“You need to find a person who is colorful, outgoing, opinionated and lively,” she said. “Without seeking, you’re not going to find, so I encourage my students to go and pursue their curiosity.”

Another criterion in this project was to have students find their subjects based on five “fault lines” — race, class, gender/sexual orientation, geography and generation. Sanina said it’s important to make sure that their coverage is “representative.”

A student in Sanina’s class, Sydney Sterling said her professor completely “revamped” the course.

“It’s definitely different than other 400-level classes I’ve taken because it’s not necessarily focused on broadcasting, [and] it’s just multimedia in general,” Sterling (senior-broadcast journalism) said. “So I think it’s really cool, and I really like that we’re bringing social media into it just because that’s so popular nowadays.”

Sterling said her favorite thing about Faces of State College is receiving positive reactions from people who love the Instagram account.

“I think it’s really cool to hear good feedback from other people… people who aren’t associated with the class,” she said. “It’s so cool to see that they’re actually enjoying it and looking forward to the posts.”

Sterling’s classmate Noah Georgulis said when he chooses whom to approach, he looks for people who seem like “they’re carrying themselves within the community.” Essentially, the project was also to have people recognize someone they see walking to class every day as they scroll through Instagram.

“We wanted to get everyday people connected together… really get to know your community that you live in, especially because Penn State’s such a big campus,” Georgulis (senior-broadcast journalism) said.

Georgulis said he has had “a bunch of ‘Nos’” from people who aren’t interested in getting featured and people who recognize the “dark side” of social media. However, he said it’s important not to take the rejections personally and “just move on.”

“Trying to find a happy balance and explain to people that social media is not always dark is probably the biggest challenge,” he said. “I think it’s important to keep pushing through and keep persevering, because if ‘no’ is the worst thing that somebody can say to you, then that’s not that bad at the end of the day.”

Sterling said the project overall has helped her step out of her comfort zone by fostering meaningful conversations with people she doesn’t normally talk to.

“I think it has really helped me be comfortable talking to and approaching random people,” she said. “And that’s super important in the world of journalism in general.”

Sanina said getting students out of their comfort zone and having conversations “beyond the superficial” is ultimately the purpose of Faces of State College.

“The project is an opportunity for us to talk about powerful storytelling, what makes a character or person a good profile; it helps us to practice the skills of journalists, of journalism on a micro-level,” she said. “It is the goal of this project to get students out of the classroom, to approach a stranger and have a meaningful, deep conversation about their dreams, their missions in life, their passions, fears and pursuit.”

