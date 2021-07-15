Eating away at Pennsylvania forests each spring, “gypsy moths” — Lymantria dispar — have become a common sight in the state’s wooded areas. But this year, the outbreak of the invasive species has been particularly severe, causing large defoliation events in central and northern regions of the Keystone State.

The Entomological Society of America recently decided to refer to “gypsy moths” as “Lymantria dispar” — the insect’s taxonomical name — after discussing the derogatory meaning behind the common name and its effect on the Romani people.

Native to Eurasia, the moths were accidentally introduced to North America in 1869. Étienne Léopold Trouvelot, a French astronomer and entomologist living in Massachusetts, was attempting to make a heartier breed of silk worms.

Instead, some moths established themselves in nearby forests, and since then, Lymantria dispar have spread throughout the Northeast and into the Midwest regions of the United States as an invasive species, often existing in a “boom and bust cycle” of population.

Though they prefer oak trees, the moth caterpillars devour the leaves of many of Pennsylvania’s most common trees. These include but are not limited to — apple, aspen, birch, hemlock and willow trees. If competition is particularly fierce, some moths may even consume the growth of conifers like pine and spruce trees.

“We see these periodic cycles of high densities of gypsy moths every five to 10 years or so,” Sarah Wurzbacher said. “And we are entering one of those cycles in 2021.”

Wurzbacher is a Penn State forest extension educator based out of Lycoming County, northeast of Centre County.

There is not much to do about the infestation at this point in the year, according to Wurzbacher. By mid-July, nearly all Lymantria dispar will have completed their metamorphosis and will no longer be a threat.

Though defoliation was heavy this summer, most trees should be able to recover, Wurzbacher said. It is only after “multiple stress events,” she said, that trees may face serious threats to their viability.

“I would encourage people not to panic. Just watch your trees and observe them,” Wurzbacher said. “See how they recover and form your plans for future years. And think of other ways to alleviate stress on that tree in the future.”

But there have been prevention efforts. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has sprayed much of the threatened public land in central and northern Pennsylvania, including large areas of western and northern Centre County.

The aerial spray of Bacillus thuringiensis, a natural insecticide, and tebufenozide, an insect growth regulator, is completed via airplane and helicopter. Foresters and entomologists also rely on a fungus that can have deadly effects on moth larvae in the correct weather conditions, Wurzbacher said.

Ryan Reed, a natural resource program specialist with the Pennsylvania DCNR, said the department has not been able to contain the entire outbreak, though the cyclical outbreaks of moths are not entirely containable in the first place.

Reed said the DCNR does an annual survey of public lands to attempt to locate Lymantria dispar egg masses, which he said resemble sawdust on trees. The results of this survey then give the department an idea of where to spray and concentrate their efforts.

In 2020, Reed said no spraying was conducted after a survey found minimal egg masses in the state.

But the department is limited to public lands. Most land in Pennsylvania is owned and occupied by private owners, who must spray their own forests in the spring. Though the DCNR may be limited by “POSTED” signs, the moths do not pay much mind to the centuries of legal precedent surrounding private property, making it all the more difficult to root out an infestation.

“[The moths] are just as apt to infest a private parcel as a public one,” Reed said.

The department does, however, offer resources to private landowners on forest management and Lymantria dispar maintenance. On its website, the DCNR offers a guide to moth suppression and a list of licensed aerial spray applicators.

Mark Faulkenberry, a forest health supervisor with the DCNR who has a background in entomology, said he heard complaints from some nearby counties that were being “hammered” by defoliation events.

The Centre County-specific survey results showed high numbers of expected moths, which eventually came to fruition.

“I can say populations were very high in Centre County,” Faulkenberry said. “I don’t know what the future will hold for next year — but I would expect them to remain high.”

Based on additional surveys and the normal route of Lymantria dispar cycles, 2022 is also expected by Wurzbacher, Reed, Faulkenberry and others to be a year of high moth populations and heavy defoliation.

The good news is “the damage is pretty much already done” for 2021, according to Faulkenberry. By this stage in their life cycle, the moths are no longer a threat to foliage in 2021, aside from laying eggs for next year’s caterpillars, he said.

“I think it’s safe to say they’re going to stay. The populations aren’t going to crash yet,” Faulkenberry said. “We try to reduce their numbers and keep the damage that they inflict low enough until the virus and fungus take effect.”

