The life of most college students during the last few weeks of the fall semester might feel like a whirlwind to some. As finals work has piled up for some students, they shared whether they prefer exams or projects.

During the week of Dec. 12-16, many Penn State students will be taking their final exams.

Mary Wells described why she prefers final exams over final projects.

“I feel like it's easier to prepare for them and to understand what's being looked for,” Wells (freshman-biology) said. “Whereas, with a final project, sometimes that's unclear.”

Wells said with some projects, people have to work with others, and she said that can be difficult. However, she said she would prefer completing a final project in some of her classes.

For example, Wells said in an English class, “it would make sense” to have a final essay.

“But for a lot of my STEM classes — like absolutely not — I'd rather take a final exam,” Wells said.

Christopher Torzone said he would also rather take a final exam.

“I would rather just study [for] an exam on my own than have to deal with a group project,” Torzone (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I'd rather just study than have to do a lot of work on something.”

David Farrell said he’s a better test taker, leading him to prefer final exams.

Farrell (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said if he could choose, he would pick final projects in chemistry and physics classes but not his engineering design course.

“Design projects are annoying to do with other people. It's a lot of varying opinions on certain things — it's mainly opinion-based,” Farrell said. “Whereas, physics and chemistry are very fact-based and much easier.”

Anna Windmuller said she prefers final exams because the format is “shorter.”

“I can get it over with quickly,” Windmuller (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

On the other hand, James Capece said he would choose projects over exams any day.

“It's not an on-the-spot examination of your skills. You have time to really think things over and put your best work into it instead of just studying for one moment in your life,” Capece (junior-architectural engineering) said.

In some classes, Capece said an exam would be a better test of his knowledge.

“Math classes and stuff, that's purely statistical, but with things that are more about conceptual ideas, I would rather have a project,” Capece said.

Outside of science classes, Kylin Hoover said she would be more inclined to finish final projects for her classes.

“I feel like exams have a lot more pressure on them, and it all builds up to one moment, but a project, you know ahead of time and can work on it,” Hoover (sophomore-secondary education) said. “You can better space out your work, not just go take one big exam that matters.”

Cameron Hoffman said, for her, projects are “less stressful.”

However, Hoffman (freshman-criminology) said she would rather have a test in a math class.

To avoid taking a test, Han Vu said she would rather do a project as well.

“I have more time to do it, and sometimes I just do really bad on the test,” Vu (sophomore-statistics) said. “That’s why — I just hate tests.”

