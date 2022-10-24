Starting Monday is Penn State’s annual “Love Your Body Week,” a collaboration between Health Promotion and Wellness, the Gender Equity Center, Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and Campus Recreation.

Love Your Body Week will run Monday through Friday and is a program of events dedicated to encouraging body positivity and healthy body image through education, awareness, reflection and self-love.

The event and activities are free and open to everyone in the Penn State community. Students can sign up for the events online.

Monday, Oct. 24

Noon — Registered dietitian Kelly Hoffheins will host an “interactive workshop” in 134 HUB-Robeson Center. The event will center around eating disorders, relevant campus resources and how to foster a body-positive environment.

The talk, “How to Help a Friend with an Eating Disorder,” will teach students how to help someone they know who may be struggling with an eating disorder.

4:15 p.m. — There will be a Campus Rec class centered around building upper body strength. Students will be able to utilize facility equipment to build their core, work on their posture and “boost” confidence.

5:15 p.m. — Latisha Franklin will host a yoga and meditation class in 107 Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

5:30 p.m. — Campus Rec is sponsoring a barbell strength event in 124/125 Intramural Building with “body positive music.”

6:35 p.m. — Students interested in strengthening their core muscles can do so at the group exercise class in 124/125 IM Building.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

4:15 p.m. — There will be a “Total Body Fit” class “ideal for all fitness levels” that will combine cardio exercise and bodyweight conditioning in 7 IM Building.

5:30 p.m. — A Zumba class, an aerobic fitness class, will be held in 7 IM Building.

6 p.m. — Hoffheins will host another workshop, this time centered around intuitive eating, in room 134 in the HUB.

Participants will learn the 10 principles of intuitive eating and mindful eating practice to encourage a healthy relationship with food, mind and body.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

3 p.m. — There will be a barre class in 16 IM Building that will focus on posture and core strength.

Barre is a type of workout that incorporates movements from ballet and is usually done on a ballet barre.

4:15 p.m. — Campus Rec is sponsoring a pilates class in 16 IM Building. Pilates are a workout that focuses on posture’s role in the body's strength and balance.

5:15 p.m. — Franklin will host another yoga and meditation class in 107 Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

7 p.m. — Keynote speaker Schuyler Bailar will discuss eating disorders, recovery and “radical body acceptance” at the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB.

Bailar was the first openly transgender athlete on an NCAA Division I men’s team and will discuss how body image and body dysmorphia intersect the LGBTQ community.

Thursday, Oct. 27

5 p.m. — A “Costumes, Cultural Appropriation, Candy and Consent” talk will be presented in room 134 in the HUB.

5:15 p.m. — Sima Farage will host a yoga and meditation class in the Frizell Room of the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

5:30 p.m. — A Zumba class, an aerobic fitness class, will be held in 7 IM Building.

Friday, Oct. 28

12:15 p.m. — Campus Rec will host a “yogalates” class in 16 IM Building. Yogalates combine yoga with the strength and conditioning of pilates.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE