Evan Myers, a former Borough Council member, announced his run for election to a new four-year term on the State College Borough Council, according to a release.

According to the release, Myers’ focus is on “building more citizen input and trust” as well as “treating all members of the community with equality and respect.”

Myers, who graduated from Penn State, has been a State College resident for over 50 years and has a history of "extensive" involvement in the State College community.

Myers currently serves as a senior vice president at AccuWeather and has also served on various local committees. He's served as chair of the State College Planning Commission and the Centre Region Council of Governments Finance Committee.

Myers has also served as a member of the Consolidation Study Commission, the Downtown Vision and Strategic Plan Committee and Governor Shapiro’s Inauguration Committee.

Myers said he believes the State College community needs to find solutions for parking and establishing “extensive pedestrian and biking infrastructure.” He also said there is a growing need for “inclusionary and affordable housing” in the local community, according to the release.

According to the release, Myers has worked on legislation in the past “ensure fair and affordable housing, racial equity and justice, immigrants’ rights and the rights of the LGBTQA+ community.”

Some issues Myers said he hopes to address are the “shrinking tax base, pressure on homeowners” and “zoning codes.”

According to the release, Myers said he supports “more citizen and community input in planning and development” and a “functional working relationship” with the students in State College.

