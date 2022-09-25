A new collection of Ernest Hemingway stories, documents, unpublished works and photos is coming to Penn State.

The Toby and Betty Bruce Collection of Ernest Hemingway, purchased in October of 2021, will now be housed in the University Libraries' Eberly Family Collections Library, according to a news release.

The new collection contains a variety of unpublished stories, manuscripts, handwritten letters, photos and documents from Hemingway's life.

The addition of this collection now places Penn State in the top tier of repositories of Ernest Hemingway material.

