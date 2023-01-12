Elizabeth Nyamayaro, an award-winning humanitarian and U.N. special adviser, will speak at the 28th annual Mark Luchinsky Memorial Lecture at The State Theatre at 7 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Nyamayaro will share her personal battles while growing up in Zimbabwe and how they formed who she is today.

Nyamayaro worked in global development for more than two decades and has held leadership roles with the World Bank, World Health Organization and UNAIDS.

The Mark Luchinsky Memorial Lecture Series was started by friends and family to host a speaker who represents "intellectual honesty, personal integrity and joy in learning."

The lecture is free and open to the public.

