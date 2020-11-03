The 2020 presidential election is the first chance many college students have been able to directly impact the nation's leadership.

Many voters chose to mail their ballots in due to pandemic-related safety concerns. Others wanted a different experience, and chose to vote in person on Tuesday.

Mark Gallagher, who voted for the first time Tuesday, said he didn't want to miss out on voting in the presidential election.

“I just wanted to see the experience," Gallagher (junior-mechanical engineering) said. "It’s kind of like a tradition."

While acting as a polling place for the local community, the State College Municipal Building had multiple safety measures in place to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Jordan Emely volunteered as a poll worker this year, as well as in 2016. Emely (senior-education and public policy) said social distancing between the booths was implemented, and voters received their own pen to use and were required to have their temperature checked, among other measures taken.

With all the protocols and safety precautions, Nicholas Anzalone said he felt safe enough to be able to vote in person.

“Everyone was wearing masks inside, people were socially distanced, where we were voting was spread out,” Anzalone (senior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “They gave each person an individual pen so they weren’t reusing those, so I think there were precautions in place, and it was very safe inside.”

Some students thought voting in person was easier than mailing in ballots, as they said instructions for mail-in ballots were slightly confusing.

Jon Cohen said he feared that he would mess up a mail-in ballot, so he decided instead to just vote in person.

“I feel like, personally, I kind of screw things up... [Voting in person] is a lot more structured and easy to do,” Cohen (senior-computer science) said.

Other voters didn't have a particular reason as to why they chose to vote in person as opposed to mailing in their ballots.

Scott Sealover, who voted in the previous presidential election, said he was more familiar with the process of voting in person.

“I voted in person in the last election, too, so I was more familiar with that, which is easier for me,” Sealover (senior-music) said.

Emely said he has observed less in-person voting compared to the 2016 election. However, he described a large rush of people who arrived to vote earlier in the day.

“This morning we were pretty packed,” Emely said. "We had an hour wait, and thankfully we got through that line and just had a steady flow the rest of the day."

