Much of the focus of the 2020 general election has been on the presidential and congressional candidates, leaving many to care less about the local candidates on the ballot.

According to Dustin Zerby, local elections are an integral, but often overlooked, facet of the United States general election.

“The people who are influencing you most are the local candidates — the state candidates — the people who are passing laws that directly impact your neighborhood, directly impact your borough, your city,” Zerby (junior-history and political science) said. “Unfortunately, I believe [that] in the United States, we do not value local state elections as much as we should.”

Letitia Obiero, a volunteer with NextGen America, echoed this sentiment.

“Local elections still impact [students], probably more than national elections,” Obiero (sophomore-economics) said. “I don’t really think [students are] taking local elections seriously.”

Obiero worries that not many college students will vote in the 2020 general election.

For many college students like Brendan Conroy, the 2020 general election is the first election they can vote in.

Conry (freshman-communications) said he believes elections are important for college students, especially those who just came of age to vote.

“We are allowed the privilege and freedom to vote and make our own decisions for us,” Conroy said. “Once you have that freedom, you can use those choices to better off everyone around you [and] in the country.”

Conroy voted by mail-in ballot this year.

The location of voter registration differed for students. Some chose to vote in their hometown district, whereas others chose to change their voter registration to State College.

According to both Obiera and Lucas Khowaylo, the importance of the location of voter registration depends on the priorities of the voter.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

How poll watchers, greeters promote democracy on Election Day As millions of Americans cast their ballots Tuesday, they were met and observed by operative…

“I think you should vote where you have the most knowledge of the people running locally,” Khowaylo (freshman-marketing) said.

The 2020 general election was Khowaylo’s first time voting. He returned home to cast his ballot.

For out-of-state students, registering to vote in State College allows their votes to count toward the outcome of Pennsylvania, which has historically been considered a swing state.

Khowaylo expressed regret for voting in his home state as opposed to Pennsylvania for that reason.

“I wanted to vote in Pennsylvania because it’s more of a swing state and it actually means something,” Khowaylo said.

Obiera expressed similar sentiments about the unique position of swing states. She stressed the importance of voting where the greatest impact could be made.

Many students like Zerby, Courtney Pagonis and Jordan Kahny agree that voting is integral, especially in the college demographic.

“I think that [students] should [vote] because they can practice their right to vote and have a say in policy at the local election levels,” Pagonis (sophomore-business) said.

Zerby echoed this sentiment.

“I think going out and voting is a fundamental right in the United States and you should and must exercise it,” Zerby said.

And Kahny furthered this.

“Every local election is important. Every vote counts and it’s important in every aspect,” Kahny said.

Kahny also expressed the importance of learning about each candidate to make informed decisions. He voted for the first time this year with a mail-in ballot.

“You should make your own opinion,” Kahny said. “You should get your own information and make your own decision. I think that’s really important and it seems to not be happening.”

Zerby stressed that information about candidates is readily available should voters make the effort to search for it. Many candidates have their own website with updated lists of their policies.

Stefan Stathes said, for him, voting in the election was not about the candidates as much as it was about fixing the nation’s divisions.

“I really think it takes all of us to come together in this world,” Stathes (senior-marketing) said. “After this election, we’re all really going to learn as people. We’re going to come together, and we’re going to make things right.”

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE