The United States has had no shortage of news as 2020 nears its end.

Along with the election, the country is still in the midst of a pandemic and multiple social justice movements.

Many students on Penn State’s campus believe the way the coronavirus pandemic was handled will hurt President Donald Trump’s numbers.

Abby Johnson said she was never very involved in politics until quarantine began. Johnson (junior-public relations) felt quarantine gave her the time to educate herself about politics.

Johnson found the pandemic allowed time for social justice movements to come to life, and that this election seemed to be more focused on candidates’ character rather than policy.

Johnson said no matter who the president was, they would have had a hard time handling the pandemic.

“Certain things could have been avoided but, overall, it is what it is,” Johnson said. “The pandemic was going to happen and be a s--- show either way.”

Johnson said the president should be a role model for the country, and that it was “pretty insane” that Trump was not abiding by coronavirus guidelines.

Mercy Urena said Trump is not looking at the pandemic “as if it’s a super big problem.”

Urena (sophomore-pre-med) said people who are supporting former Vice President Joe Biden are voting for the “lesser of two evils,” and Biden is someone who treats social issues as if they exist, whereas Trump does not.

Urena said for believers in science, the way Trump’s administration handled the coronavirus pandemic hurt his campaign.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

She said this is because the country is months into the pandemic with no plan, and people are “living with the virus at this point, until some type of ‘cure’ is created.”

Urena is unsure of the majority of students’ opinions on the subject. She said she sees a lot of Trump flags, but hopes people remember the science behind issues and the severity of the pandemic.

Eli Korb does not believe these issues had so much of an impact on the election.

While Korb (freshman-engineering) thought Trump could have handled the pandemic better, he does not think it swayed how he voted in the election.

Maddie Flanagan said these issues strengthened her opinion in who she was voting for, making it even clearer who was the right choice for the “well-being of the country and the world.”

Flanagan (junior-rehabilitation and human services) said she thinks the Black Lives Matter movement in particular had a big effect on the election.

She specifically remembers counting the days Trump didn’t appear in front of the White House during the protests.

“We didn’t see the president for a solid week,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan said these issues would have hurt Trump’s polling if he did not have such a strong base.

Sarah Potts was particularly concerned with climate change policy.

Potts (sophomore-meteorology) said she is looking for a candidate who has somewhat of a plan, and feels that Biden does, whereas she believes Trump wants to get rid of certain climate administrations.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

Is the mail-in ballot process trustworthy? Penn State students weigh in With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing during election season, millions of Americans have already cast their ballots for the general elec…

Potts said it seems, at least in her science-based major, that most people share her view.

Julian Gruber said he also leans toward Biden because of social justice issues.

Gruber (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said younger people who tend to lean more on social justice issues are going to place importance upon them when voting.

He said this will help Biden and hurt Trump, because he thinks Biden is more supportive of LGBTQ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement than Trump.

Michael Terovolas said he is not as swayed by social justice issues and the pandemic as others are.

Terovolas (freshman-mechanical engineering) said there is “a lot to think about” and “so many terrible things going on.”

He believes there should be less arguing between candidates and more problem-solving.

“Nobody seems to want to connect to one another,” Terovolas said.

Monica Mankos feels very strongly about the “lack of response” from Trump in recent social justice movements.

Mankos (senior-biology) said the response to the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights movements shows what Trump’s values are and what he plans to do with future movements.

She said if Trump had acted earlier in regard to the coronavirus pandemic, the outcome could have been “prevented.”

Mankos believes this will hurt Trump in the election, but she is “honestly not surprised that some people might side with him.”