In an effort to encourage Penn State students to vote on Election Day, various groups across campus have spent time leading up to the closing of the polls engaging students to cast their votes.

Organizations such as Penn State College Democrats, Penn State College Republicans and the University Park Undergraduate Association have attempted to increase student voter turnout through a variety of methods.

UPUA Chair of Governmental Affairs Thomas Dougherty (senior-political science and African studies) referred to the voter engagement efforts as a celebration. Dougherty and UPUA were running a voting information table outside the HUB-Robeson Center on Election Day.

“[The station is for] anyone who comes up and wants more information about the election, such as where their polling place is," Dougherty said. "It's working very well. This is mostly just to help people on the last leg of the election."

UPUA also created voter guides to help students figure out which candidates are on the ballot and where they need to go to vote. Dougherty said he and fellow representative Lakyn Meeder updated the look of the voter guides to make them more appealing.

“I thought that some of the voter guides out there look like obituaries, and I said no student in their right mind is going to read through all this. So we summed up all the information and we made it look nice so people want to go through it and read," Dougherty said. “Hopefully, a lot of people are using it today.”

To help students have easy access to the polls, UPUA allocated funding to a bus to take students around campus.

“It's a blue Penn State school bus that’s going in a loop... to make [polls] accessible for students, if they don't want to walk [or if they have] some time restraints and restrictions," Sarah Jordan, UPUA's chair of facilities said. "Even if it's not their closest or a most convenient location to [vote, it] gets those students there and is another resource for them to use.”

Jordan (junior-English education) introduced the bill proposing the bus at the most recent UPUA meeting, and it passed unanimously. The bus shuttled student voters from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The College Democrats also had multiple information tables outside the HUB, where students could pick up signs, posters and buttons for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We know the importance of youth voter turnout, especially in college towns like this one," Jeremy Sanville said. “We're really trying to get that visibility out there and make sure that students at Penn State know how to vote, know that they can vote, and [that they know] their rights when they are voting.”

Sanville (sophomore-political science and labor and human relations), a member of the College Democrats, said while the coronavirus hampered any in-person strategy the organization would have normally used, the College Democrats were still able to devise new ways to get in touch with voters and support Biden.

“We've been doing a lot of social media activities, the chalking and putting up posters, [things that don’t] require a lot of face to face contact,” Sanville said. "It's difficult, and it's not optimal, but we are making them work.”

The College Republicans had a table set up near the Bryce Jordan Center to help support their preferred candidate, President Donald Trump.

“We've been doing a lot of events and lot of outreach [to encourage people to vote], even doing tables at the HUB and things like that to try to get people to understand the platform that we're running on, and the background of the entire election and why we support [Trump],” Cameron Acken said.

Acken (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said the College Republicans had worked closely with the local Trump victory campaign for numerous events to drum up support, such as door-knocking and fundraising. The College Republicans have also tried to get involved in voter registration as well.

“We have done smaller, word of mouth meetings [to] spread the word as people and as citizens, and not as members of a club,” Acken said. “That's a big thing we've been pushing, just mentioning it to people, offering to help them vote, offering to help them get the registration and bringing them to the polling station if need be.”

For both College Democrats and Republicans, these tables and events provide an opportunity to further their goals in the election and have their preferred candidates come out on top.

“The response to our efforts has been very positive,” Sanville said. "We are very confident that we have gotten a good turnout here. I know that we need to pass 800 people to pass our record from 2016, and I am confident that we are going to do just that. And hopefully, that carries on to Centre County going blue and Joe Biden winning Pennsylvania.”

Acken said the main goal of the College Republicans' voter registration efforts is to make sure the Republican party sees success in Pennsylvania.

For UPUA, efforts have been to make sure that students vote, and this year, according to Dougherty, looks to be record-breaking in that aspect.

“Today, we only needed 800 people today at the BJC or the HUB to be able to beat our on-campus record, and I can almost guarantee that's going to happen today,” Dougherty said.

