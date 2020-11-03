Compared to previous national elections — such as the 2018 midterms and the 2016 general election — factors that drove voter turnout in the 2020 general election have changed.

Different policies have risen to the forefront of candidate platforms and environmental circumstances have made this election unlike any other in American history, according to Andrew Vitek, an assistant teaching professor of political science and director of the counterterrorism option in Penn State’s department of political science.

“We have an ongoing public health and economic crisis, and that raises the stakes by a massive margin,” Vitek said. “While we can certainly say that turnout is going to be higher this year, the realities of the pandemic reduce our abilities to analyze that data.”

The emergence of young voters, specifically students, has not gone unnoticed.

Jeffrey Inch, a tech service worker at Penn State, said students have been much more involved in the election than in previous years.

“Maybe this is a turning point where the young generation is standing up for themselves and getting ready to hopefully take [the government] over,” Inch said.

Jacob Muthersbaugh, another Penn State tech service worker, echoed Inch’s sentiments.

“[The election] definitely feels more important,” Muthersbaugh said. “With all the riots and COVID and everything, it just has more weight to it.”

According to Vitek, the college student demographic has a much higher investment in the election this year compared to past years.

“Whether we’re talking about the presidential election, congressional election, or local municipal elections, every societal issue that young people care about is ultimately on the ballot,” Vitek said. “I think we’re starting to move away from this age where young people are fundamentally disconnected from questions of politics.”

Vitek discussed the potential of the 2020 general election results to directly impact students.

“We’re not really in an age anymore where young people can just say, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter who wins an election. My life isn't going to ultimately be affected by that,’” Vitek said. “This is the kind of changing nature of life in America in 2020. More and more young peoples’ lives are going to be touched by the results of elections.”

Despite the “high stakes” of the election expressed by Vitek, State College community member Matthew Ketterman voiced content with the perseverance of the local community.

“One thing I enjoy about this area and about the college student age is the resilience,” Ketterman, 47, said. “They’re very goal driven.”

As a college town, State College is also an inherently different political environment than a town without such a high population of college-aged students, Vitek said.

“Universities — specifically large universities like Penn State — have historically been significant election hubs for both political parties,” Vitek said. “It’s going to be really interesting to see whether or not these new virtual means that political parties have been using to engage university students … are actually going to shake out on Election Day.”

For Sarah Desmet, a State College resident, the most notable shift in the borough’s political environment has been the increased presence of yard signs across the county.

“It’s been really interesting to see all the people putting signs out in their yards,” Desmet, 24, said. “I didn’t realize so many of my neighbors felt so political.”

Desmet also expressed concern for the increased levels of dissent in the community, with those in support of one candidate vocalizing hatred for those in support of another.

“I feel like this election is really important to a lot of people, so it’s bringing out their opinions,” Desmet said.

Other shifts in this election compared to previous years have been the increased probability of riots and electoral contestation, according to Vitek. He attributed the highest probability of this to the possibility of a close vote.

“If that was the situation — where you had a close election being decided by the courts — I think no matter who came out on top there, we would be looking at very large scale civil unrest across the country,” Vitek said.

