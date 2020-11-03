With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing during election season, millions of Americans have already cast their ballots for the general election by mail.

Over 60 million votes by mail have been cast so far, compared to 33 million votes cast by mail in 2016 overall.

Concerns have been raised about mail-in voting from all sides, however. Some argue that mail-in voting can lead to widespread voter fraud, while others suggest ballots can be lost in the transfer process and fear for the safety of their vote.

Avinash Bakshi said he does not trust mail-in voting.

“I have heard countless stories of mail-in ballots being abandoned, and given how spread thin the USPS is, I expect more ballots to be discounted come Election Day,” Bakshi (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said.

Bakshi, who plans on voting in person, said that with better funding, mail-in voting would be safer.

“It is a safe method if there is enough personnel and appropriate safety measures,” Bakshi said. “Unfortunately the Trump administration did not give adequate money for the postal service to carry this out effectively.”

Even with the drawbacks, Bakshi still views mail-in voting as important for many Americans.

“Mail-in voting is really good for people who are too busy to wait in line to vote on Election Day,” Bakshi said. “I am fortunate that the wait lines at my polling place are short, but many polling places in metro areas have lines that people have to wait in for hours.”

Allison Mansfield said she generally trusts mail-in voting.

“I trust mail-in voting for the most part, because it provides people at high risk for COVID with a safe and easy alternative option to vote without risking their health,” Mansfield (sophomore-food science) said.

Mansfield said ballots that are processed and sent out could cause a logistical issue.

“Certainly timeliness of USPS can be an issue, but I do not hold that against them,” Mansfield said. “I hold that against our government for making it much more difficult for people to vote by mail overall.”

Mansfield herself attempted to vote by mail, but was denied a ballot.

“I have had two absentee ballots denied,” Mansfield said. “I then tried to vote in person early on the last day but was denied, because I am not registered to vote in Centre County, only my permanent address.”

Mansfield said that voting in person felt much more reliable and trustworthy.

“I have voted in person before for the primaries and the process was very simple,” Mansfield said. “I can say that through voting in person, I am sure that my ballot is received on time and right away [versus] having to check online for a mail-in, and there is no worry of it being lost in transit.”

Adrianna Miksch said she believes mail-in voting is a safe method, and one that is vital in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You don't have to stand in lines surrounded by lots of people, and in times of the pandemic, I'd imagine you'd want to stay away from people if you have the opportunity to do so,” Miksch (sophomore-chemical engineering) said.

Miksch said there are some issues that could occur with requesting a mail-in ballot, however.

“Some problems I could imagine arising are people forgetting they requested a ballot and then forgetting to return it, or they turned a ballot in and then voted in person,” Miksch said. “From what I have heard on the news, [this] could make your vote invalid.”

Miksch said that she voted by mail this year, and it was a fairly simple process for her.

“I had registered to vote earlier last year, and then I requested a ballot in late August of this year,” Miksch said. “I believe it took about three weeks or so to arrive.”

About a week after dropping off her ballot in a mailbox in downtown State College, Miksch said she received an email telling her that her vote had gone through.

Miksch said that although she has not voted in person yet, she is more inclined to do so in the future.

“The [mail-in voting] process itself was easy, it just took more time than I had originally thought,” Miksch said.