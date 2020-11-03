As millions of Americans cast their ballots Tuesday, they were met and observed by operatives from political parties who worked to guard the voting process.

Political parties are restricted from campaigning in a polling place, but they are allowed to hire poll watchers or observers to observe the process and place volunteers — known as poll greeters — outside the polling place to greet and inform voters.

In this year’s election, the pandemic prevented poll watchers and poll greeters from reaching large numbers of voters, but many still hope to further the civic process.

Betsy Whitman, a supervisor for Patton Township who always works as a poll greeter in her local precinct, said poll greeting is important to her because she knows the impact that elected officials have on people’s lives and wants to encourage the act of voting.

“I’m a cheerleader for the Democratic party,” Whitman said. “I’m also a cheerleader for the voting process.”

Margaret Bigham, a poll greeter for the Centre County Republican Party, said she was told to promote local candidates rather than presidential candidates when passing out literature and interacting with voters.

Ava Bosco, the executive director for the Centre County Democratic Committee, said a poll greeter should try to create a “positive environment for voters.”

“They can play music, they could hand out food or drinks or candy,” Bosco said. “It’s just an informal way of trying to make Election Day a bit more fun.”

According to Dan Trevino, a Democrat who has been a poll greeter in the past, poll greeters are sometimes accompanied by local candidates hoping to make an impression on voters.

Poll greeters’ other job is to watch for any problems in the process, Bosco said, although the volunteers interviewed for this story said they rarely encounter any issues.

Greeters are instructed to keep an eye out for “long lines and angry voters,” Whitman said. If a problem arises, they are instructed to notify their party, which will become involved if needed.

Each poll greeter has their own approach, Bosco said, which can vary from election to election.

Ann Greeley, a Democrat who has worked as a poll greeter multiple times this election season, said she knows many voters don’t want to be bothered, so she tries to keep her interactions short.

Trevino, who always works at his own precinct, said he’s volunteered for about 15 years and likes to talk to people he knows and interact with the public.

Trevino and Whitman both said they try to be friendly with the Republican poll greeters, and Trevino said he always avoids mentioning the election when making small talk with them.

Whitman said she receives more questions from voters during primary elections, and in general elections, many voters’ questions are about ballot initiatives rather than candidates.

Poll watchers tend to have fewer interactions with voters, according to Whitman, but many interactions with poll workers and the judge of elections, an elected or appointed official who runs the polling place in their district.

A poll watcher’s main concern, according to Bosco, is voter protection — making sure voters aren’t being intimidated or suppressed.

As Bigham put it, a poll watcher’s job is “making sure that there’s no hanky panky going on.”

Poll watchers can be paid, but Bosco and Bigham said all poll watchers in Centre County are volunteers.

Poll watchers in Pennsylvania are required to go through training, which is provided by their party, and obtain a certificate to ensure they know the correct procedures.

According to Bigham, whose daughter served as a poll watcher on Tuesday, and Greeley, who completed the training to be a poll watcher but decided to be a greeter instead, both parties administered their poll watcher training process through a few Zoom sessions.

Whitman, who has previously served as a poll watcher, said poll watchers in Centre County usually don’t catch many procedural violations, and none of what she’s observed has been malicious.

Once, Whitman said a judge accompanied several voters into their booths and she had to correct him. Another time, a candidate entered the polling place and started passing out doughnuts to voters.

“That’s patently illegal,” Whitman said, adding that she "felt very intimidated” confronting him.

However, these types of incidents are the “exception,” according to Whitman. Both Whitman and Bigham said they expect poll watchers’ jobs this year to be fairly similar to previous elections.

The major difference this election, according to Bigham, is that Republican poll watchers will be paying close attention to voters with mail-in ballots.

Lately, Bigham said, “a lot of people have received mail-in ballots that they did not request,” and Republican poll watchers will make sure those ballots are properly destroyed.

Another job that poll watchers have, Whitman said, is to keep a list of voters from their party and mark them off as they vote. Periodically, the poll watcher will send the list to their party, and volunteers from the party will call any voters who haven’t voted yet.

This year, Bosco said, the Centre County Democratic Party has had fewer volunteers for both poll watching and poll greeting because of the pandemic.

Trevino didn't volunteer this year because his age puts him at a higher risk for complications from the coronavirus. Greeley decided to be a poll greeter rather than a poll watcher because poll greeters can work outdoors.

However, Bigham said the Centre County Republican Party received more volunteers for poll watching this election, which she attributed to the presidential candidates — President Donald Trump notably encouraged his supporters to be poll watchers at the first presidential debate.

Whitman said she would not have felt comfortable volunteering if she had to be inside, but because she worked outside, she thought it was worth it.

“The number of people who say to you, ‘Thank you for doing this,’ that is one of the most rewarding things,” Whitman said. “I get a lot of joy out of feeling like I'm educating people.”

