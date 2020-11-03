On Election Day, many Penn State students visited the HUB-Robeson Center, Bryce Jordan Center and other polling places to vote for who they think should be the next president.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, many voters voted by mail rather than in person.

However, some students like Kieler Hoffman cast their ballots in person without any safety concerns about the virus.

Hoffman (graduate-international affairs) said he voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“I’ve been a Democratic voter ever since I was 18,” Hoffman said. “I am a very progressive voter.”

Still, Hoffman thinks President Donald Trump will emerge victorious this election, just like in 2016.

“I would love to say Biden [will win], but I said the same thing in 2016 about [Hillary] Clinton,” Hoffman said.

Rahil Metha also voted in person and said he was "not really" concerned about safety while voting in person.

Metha (sophomore-data science) also voted for Biden, saying he supports Biden's stance on health care and "different criminal justice reforms."

Jack Smith also said he felt safe voting in person, as he cast his vote for Trump.

“We’re making America great again, and Biden is going to pack the court,” Smith (junior-cybersecurity) said.

Smith said he wasn't sure who would ultimately win the race.

“Biden is going to win the popular vote,” Smith said. “It could be a Biden blowout, a Trump close victory or a Biden close victory.”

Andrew Fantaskey also voted for Trump, saying he wasn't concerned about in-person voting safety.

“I am a huge anti-socialist. I believe in America first when it comes to everything,” Fantaskey (senior-education) said.

He also said he supports Trump's stance on foreign policy.

“I think Joe Biden is a fraud,” Fantaskey said.

Fantaskey predicts Trump will win the Electoral College and the election, but Biden will secure the popular vote.