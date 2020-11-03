Although many Penn State students were already confident in their votes, some said the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court further cemented their decisions.

Jordan Clark, president of Penn State College Republicans, said he is happy with Barrett’s confirmation, but he had already decided before the nomination that he was voting for President Donald Trump.

“President Trump made an excellent, highly qualified choice, and it was a good decision to [nominate] a woman,” Clark (senior-telecommunications) said. “It was Trump’s responsibility and duty to nominate Amy Coney Barrett.”

According to Clark, Democrats have “changed the narrative” and leaned toward judges who may be partisan.

“In the Constitution, the role of a Supreme Court justice is not to decide... they are explicitly not supposed to show partisanship,” Clark said. “If the Democrats really wanted someone to do the job of a Supreme Court justice — not the job of a Democratic Supreme Court justice — then I don’t understand why they wouldn’t be happy with Amy Coney Barrett, as well.”

Additionally, he said those who are liberal, want to “strictly” nominate people who will help with their agendas.

Clark said he thinks Barrett will interpret the law without bias and without partisanship.

“I’m excited to see her in the office,” Clark said. “I think she's a very intelligent and highly qualified woman.”

Clark thinks Trump picked well because Barrett will replace a “legendary woman” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he said.

“I think it was fair and I’m happy for her,” Clark said.

Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen, a member of the College Democrats said she will be “mad for a long time” regarding the nomination.

Barrett played a key role in overturning the 2000 decision of Bush v. Gore to gain results of the Florida presidential election — which helped set the precedent that the Supreme Court can interfere with elections, Rounds-Soresen (junior-political science and labor and employment relations) said.

“I’m mad because women will have to fight for our right to bodily autonomy. I’m mad because the LGBTQ+ community will have to fight to keep our rights to same-sex marriage, the right to serve in the military, the right to not be discriminated against at work or by the state,” Rounds-Soresen said. “I’m mad because millions of Americans will lose their health insurance and die. I’m mad because she is reaping the benefits of feminist’s work and RBG’s work by turning her back on us disgracing the work that has been done to get her where she is.”

It took a long time for Rounds-Soresen to get “excited” about voting for Biden — even though she never considered not voting for him — however Barrett’s nomination gave her a reason to be, she said.

“I, along with a lot of college democrats, support court packing,” Rounds-Soresen said. “ It has been done before, it’s a right granted in the constitution and congress and Joe Biden should exercise that right. A conservative super majority will set progress back for generations. If Trump appoints any more justices, America will be unrecognizable.”

Elizabeth Friel, a voter in Tuesday’s election, said she is confident in her vote for Trump, in addition to his decision to nominate Barrett.

“Amy Coney Barrett is remarkably smart, and although there is much controversy around her nomination, you can’t deny her intellect,” Friel (junior-journalism) said.

However, Friel had determined who she was voting for prior to the confirmation process.

Mojisoluwa Awe, an absentee voter, said she is unhappy with the decision to confirm Barrett.

Awe said she doesn’t agree with the confirmation because it contradicted the Senate's decision not to confirm former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee following the death of Antonin Scalia in early 2016.

Obama had over 200 days before the election to appoint a new justice and Trump had less than two weeks, Awe said. She also said the act was “hypocritical” and lacked agreement with the Senate's past position on the matter.

“The principal of it was wrong,” Awe said.

Although it didn’t drastically change her perceptions of Trump, Awe decided to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden after Barrett was confirmed.

“It more so swayed me toward Biden because at first I was kinda on the fence,” Awe said. “But the decision particularly made me very upset, because RBG did so much for women’s rights and activism. It was one of her death wishes and I felt that should have been respected morally as a person.”

