In a press conference Tuesday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf reassured voters the electoral system was working to declare results as quickly as possible, and urged Pennsylvanians to remain calm.

Wolf said counting the 2.5 million mail ballots that have been returned to counties would mean declaring official results might take longer than it has in past elections.

"We may not know the results today," Wolf said. "As a result, I encourage all of us to take a deep breath."

Though she said there were few reports of violence, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said there were no reports of violence at voting centers in the commonwealth on Election Day.

Though she also reported some confusion in the use of provisional ballots for voters who chose to surrender their mail-in ballots and vote in-person, Boockvar said those ballots would be counted.

So far in Centre County, over 28,500 votes have been cast, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a nearly 17,000 vote lead on Republican President Donald Trump.

"While counting these ballots will take more time than it past years, Pennsylvania will have a fair election," Wolf said.

