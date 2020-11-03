Penn State's Counseling and Psychological Services is offering a virtual support space for students experiencing election-related distress.

Students in search of a staff member or peer to speak to about their concerns and mental health during the 2020 election are encouraged to visit a Zoom chat dedicated to providing a safe space.

These services will be available after Election Day. Sessions will be held on Nov. 4 from 9-10 a.m., 12-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m., and Nov. 5 from 9-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.

Students looking for alternative coping with election-related stress can visit the CAPS website and access alternative virtual resources.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

How easy is the voting process? Penn State students weigh in As Penn State students across campus exercised their right to vote Tuesday, they described t…