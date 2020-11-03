Penn State's Counseling and Psychological Services is offering a virtual support space for students experiencing election-related distress.
Students in search of a staff member or peer to speak to about their concerns and mental health during the 2020 election are encouraged to visit a Zoom chat dedicated to providing a safe space.
These services will be available after Election Day. Sessions will be held on Nov. 4 from 9-10 a.m., 12-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m., and Nov. 5 from 9-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
Students looking for alternative coping with election-related stress can visit the CAPS website and access alternative virtual resources.
MORE ELECTION COVERAGE
As Penn State students across campus exercised their right to vote Tuesday, they described t…