Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar appeared during a press conference to reassure Pennsylvanians their vote would be counted on Nov. 4.

Wolf condemned President Donald Trump's lawsuit, which aims to temporarily halt ballot counting in Pennsylvania, by saying it was "simply wrong."

"Let me be clear," Wolf said, "in Pennsylvania, every vote is going to count."

Noting that the Trump campaign cited a lack of transparency in defense of its lawsuit, Wolf said Philadelphia had been streaming its vote-counting process since it began pre-canvassing.

"It seems to me that [the vote counting process] has never been more transparent that it is right now," Wolf said.

Boockvar said the number of ballots that arrived after Election Day was "modest" relative to their number during the previous primary election.

"We will oppose any effort — every effort — to at any point shut down the vote," Bookvar said. "We get to decide when the last vote is counted."

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

Penn State students share thoughts about delay in Pennsylvania's election results With Pennsylvania’s ballots still being counted and no clear answer as to how much longer it…