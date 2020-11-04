With Pennsylvania’s ballots still being counted and no clear answer as to how much longer it will take to get a final result, some Penn State students are “frustrated,” while others aren't too concerned.

Sydney Haykel said she knew the results would take a while to count Pennsylvania’s ballots.

Haykel (senior-public relations) said although she expects others to experience frustration, she would rather the counting be “done right” in order for the election to “not have more drama.”

Haykel said she expects to know the result of Pennsylvania’s votes in a “week or two,” but said people would feel more at ease if the results were to be announced before the end of this week.

For Haykel, there is some anxiety about the election, but not necessarily over the candidates themselves.

“No matter which candidate gets elected, a group of people are not going to be happy about that, and if those people become violent, that’s where my anxieties lie,” Haykel said.

Ishmaell Sesay thinks the results will be available next week rather than the end of this week.

“I wouldn’t say Friday,” Sesay (freshman-journalism) said. “I would say next week because they’re still taking the votes from all the counties in Pennsylvania.”

Sesay requested a mail-in ballot, but said he never received it and voted in person. Despite the mix-up, Sesay said he feels “pretty confident that they're going to get it right.”

Not everyone feels similarly, though.

Emma Murgas said she is especially worried about voter fraud in this election. She said in her hometown, ballots with the names of dead people have been sent to the homes they lived in before dying.

“It definitely concerns me that people could be voting for others without anybody knowing,” Murgas (junior-animal science) said.

Murgas said voter fraud is easier to commit when dealing with mail-in ballots and that some ballots can be lost or sabotaged.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE