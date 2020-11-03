As Penn State students across campus exercised their right to vote Tuesday, they described their experiences with the process.

Alex Reyes said the process was "pretty easy."

“You just walk through the line for your last name and they just hand you a ballot. You just vote and submit it into the machine,” Reyes (senior-computer science) said. “There were not even long lines, I kind of expected long lines.”

Alisha Naik said voting made her feel “empowered.”

Naik (freshman-materials science and engineering) recently turned 18.

“For the first time I [am] able to have a direction and have a say in how this country is gonna go,” Naik said.

Chris Saucedo-Carrasco said the voting process was "actually really difficult.”

“I’m Latino and my last name is hyphenated, so I spent all morning trying to figure out where my polling place was, because every single polling place said I didn’t exist,” Saucedo-Carrasco (sophomore-musical theatre) said.

Saucedo-Carrasco said the issue was due to a typo in a computer.

“They called the office several times and the original person wasn’t typing in my name correctly,” Saucedo-Carrasco said. “They were missing a hyphen, and so I’m just now being able to vote after being awake since seven in the morning.”

Ian Argento said he was able to vote with relative ease.

“It was quicker than I thought it’d be,” Argento (freshman-biochemistry) said. "I wasn’t sure what I was expecting coming in, but it was quick and pretty easy to do."

Argento said campaigns that provide information about voting are helpful, but did not influence his voting.

“I knew I was voting [for] a long time,” Argento said. "I think the voter drives were helpful for a lot of people, but I was very passionate about who I support."

Brian Hobbs said the voting process was “super easy.”

Hobbs (senior-civil engineering) also said the campaigns with voter information weren’t very useful to him.

“I didn’t really listen to everything else around here, I went in knowing what I was gonna do,” Hobbs said. “So I kinda ignored all the outside noise.”

Georgia Holthenrichs said this was her first time voting in a “major election.”

Holthenrichs (junior-film) said that the process was easy, and that it was quicker than she expected.

Holthenrichs said campaigns with voter information “helped a lot.”

“It was a good experience, and I hope everybody does get out and vote because it’s an important election,” Holthenrichs said.

