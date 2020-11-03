UPDATE: Centre County announced it is pausing pre-canvassing and will count the second tranche — approximately 3,340 mail ballots — by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This information was not accounted for on Centre County's database.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris gained the most votes in Centre County's presidential contest Tuesday, according to data from the Centre County government website.

While 171 ballots have yet to be counted, Biden earned 50.4% of the vote compared to Republican incumbent President Donald Trump's 47.5%.

Libertarian nominee Jo Jorgensen earned 0.1% of the county's vote.

Out of a total 70,884 ballots in the county, 35,748 were cast for Biden, 33,705 for Trump and 928 for Jorgensen.

The last 171 ballots will not change the county's presidential election results.

