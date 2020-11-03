Since August, residents of Pugh Centre Apartments in downtown State College have had to make the trek to the State College Post Office every time they receive mail — but on Sept. 9, Associated Realty Property Management sent out an email to the building’s occupants that beginning Oct. 3, their mail would be returned to senders.

The email, which stated that this change was due to Pugh Centre being classified as a dormitory by the United States Postal Service, added that while ARPM “argue[s] the case” with Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller, they recommend tenants “have all packages delivered by UPS and/or FedEx” in the meantime.

This policy presented a number of logistical, medical and financial difficulties for affected residents, including an inability to receive mail-in ballots ahead of November’s general election.

Tenants’ mail was sent to the Fraser Street office in the first place due to a dispute between ARPM and the USPS over classifications of the property management company’s buildings.

According to section 631.62 of the most recent edition of the United States Postal Operations Manual, for buildings classified as dormitories or residence halls, “whether located on or off campus, and regardless of private ownership… either the school or building owner is responsible for the final delivery of student mail.” Furthemore, for these kinds of buildings, post office staff aren’t responsible for actually delivering the mail.

In other words, for these kinds of buildings — which don’t need to be affiliated with Penn State to be classified as dorms — mail is delivered in bulk to a designated representative of the school or property, who then distributes it to residents.

For some mixed-use or non-dormitory buildings that are classified as residence halls, this wouldn’t present a problem.

Kelly Mroz, the director of Student Legal Services at Penn State, works to connect the university’s Office of Government and Community Relations with landlords to gather information about the issue. She said “for a lot of the fancy, new [buildings] that have front desks, concierge staff and stuff,” when mail is dropped off, that complex will place it into individual mailboxes. But other buildings, like Pugh Centre, don’t have staff on site all day to sort through bulk deliveries.

So when Pugh Centre gets classified by the USPS as a dormitory or residence hall, the fate of tenants’ packages gets thrown into question.

“And that's where it really starts to create problems for students,” Mroz said, “because then either they have to get a post office box or they don't get mail.”

But there’s more to it than just having someone at the front desk 24/7 — she said it’s also an issue of liability and equity.

Because buildings like Pugh Centre have tried to minimize housing costs for students by using a less expensive model, they don’t have the staff or time to sort through everyone’s mail, according to Mroz.

Mroz estimates that “at least” 2,500 tenants are currently affected by these classifications. Individual disputes can be looked at on a case-by-case basis, but Mroz said case law “gives quite a bit of discretion to the postal service.”

“I think there's some real issues of equity and accessibility here,” Mroz said. “If you can afford to live in a nicer property, more expensive property, you're able to pay for this service. And if you're trying to find something less expensive, maybe you don't get this service... and you can't afford a post office box.”

Even for residents where mail is being delivered, large quantities of packages can delay delivery times — which presents a problem when students are expecting time-sensitive items, like medications, bills and mail-in ballots.

But this isn’t a new issue — Mroz said Student Legal Services has been receiving complaints of this nature from students for years.

Kristen Holzwarth, an ARPM property manager, said the first instance she could recall was in 2012, when residents of Cliffside Apartments couldn’t receive their mail for months on end. It happened again two years ago, she added, at The Edge. Both of these disputes were resolved with help from the postal carriers union, which Holzwarth said has filed a grievance on behalf of ARPM to change Pugh Centre’s classification.

“I don’t know who makes that determination and why it was made differently for this building,” Holzwarth said.

In November 2019, around 100 residents of the Bellaire in State College were unable to receive their mail due to the USPS considering it a residence hall. At the time, the project manager for one of the building’s developers told the Centre Daily Times that there wasn’t enough space for a mail room or enough staff to sort through the mail.

With every new building constructed downtown, the chance it may get classified as a dorm instead of a mixed-use building remains.

Amanda Wintersteen, Penn State’s Director of Federal Relations, said it is the Office of Government and Community Relations’ goal to get the USPS to reclassify the building, and that such a reclassification would establish precedent for future buildings.

“We can imagine how frustrating this can be,” Wintersteen said via email. “While any possible reclassification will take time, we are expressing urgency in our request.”

One Pugh Centre resident who chose to remain anonymous said his plan is to vote in person, but he knows of other residents who are relying on mail-in ballots.

“I feel like there's a lot already up in the air in terms of the election and the validity of the ballots, which seems to be in the news a lot,” they said. “And the last thing we need is another barrier to prevent us from doing what should be a very easy right of ours, the right to vote.”

Mroz said that for students who aren’t able to receive any of their mail through their building’s mailboxes, they don’t “have a lot of choice” other than to have a post office box or to send their mail “in care of” someone else by making an arrangement with a closeby friend.

The Pugh Centre resident said all of the confusion and “pointing fingers” has led to a general frustration among tenants.

“When you're paying to be in a brand new building, you expect to be able to receive mail from the post office,” they said. “And then you have another group of people who are not just mad, but genuinely worried because they're not able to get pretty legitimate things like paychecks or, most importantly, their mail-in ballots in a very important election year.”