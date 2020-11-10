A lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's campaign accused seven Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County, of creating an "illegal two-tiered voting system" to undermine in-person votes during the 2020 general election.

Filed on Nov. 9, the lawsuit comes after President-elect Joe Biden was announced the projected winner of the race by multiple news outlets including the Associated Press.

Trump has previously undermined the validity of mail-in ballots, predicting the 2020 election to be "the greatest rigged election in history."

The lawsuit turns its attention to voting practices in Allegheny, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Northampton counties and the influence of Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

It alleges in-person votes were devalued because voters who opted to cast their ballots in-person underwent more voting procedures such as signing voter registrations.

Boockvar, the lawsuit said, "excised nearly every element of transparency and verifiability," by permitting a three-day margin after Election Day for late-arriving mail ballots to arrive and be counted.

"Voters in Pennsylvania were held to different standards simply based on how they chose to cast their ballot," Matt Morgan, the Trump campaign general counsel, said in a statement. "We believe this two-tiered election system resulted in potentially fraudulent votes being counted without proper verification or oversight, as well as many voters being disenfranchised simply for casting their votes in-person."

The suit also alleges that Centre County poll workers witnessed mail-in ballots being improperly handled and discarded, and New Jersey voters being issued provisional ballots to vote.

