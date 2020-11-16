President Donald Trump's campaign abandoned part of its 105-page lawsuit to block Pennsylvania from certifying the results of its 2020 general election on Nov. 23, according to the Associated Press.

The suit, initially filed on Nov. 9, accused seven Pennsylvania counties of creating a "two-tiered voting system" that undercut voters who chose to appear at the polls and vote in-person.

Ahead of a hearing on Tuesday, however, the Trump campaign withdrew allegations that more than 680,000 mail-in and absentee votes in Philadelphia and Allegheny counties were processed without proper observance by political parties and candidates.

The amended lawsuit maintains that "Democratic-heavy counties," including Centre County, violated Election Code by reviewing mail-in ballots for defects before Election Day to give voters the chance to fix their ballots or vote provisionally.

Meanwhile, the suit says Republican-heavy counties "followed the law" and did not disenfranchise in-person voters by using the same process.

