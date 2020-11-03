In between classes and office hours, students and professors pack the Bryce Jordan Center in a socially distanced way to cast their ballot on Election Day 2020.

However, many students and professors think that having class on Election Day can get in the way of their civic duty to vote, as university-related commitments may conflict with the time that they could be in the polls.

Ray Block, an associate professor of political science and African American studies, feels “very strongly that civic activism is something we should not only encourage our students but also not stand in the way of.”

Block said he wishes Election Day was a holiday, as he supports students and faculty alike having the day off to vote.

“I often offer extra credit to students who vote and write an essay about their experiences (or about politics more generally [if] they are unable to vote),” Block said via email.

Destiny Bingaman also feels strongly about her right to vote. She said at least having some time off might be helpful for the voting process, even if it is not for the whole day.

“I think that some professors should cancel class so that’s a designated time to go vote,” Bingaman (freshman-criminology) said.

Bingaman’s study partner and friend Cassandra Nocera shared similar views.

Nocera (freshman-criminology) and Bingaman said their friend had taken a round-trip bus ride to go home for 24 hours just to vote.

“We should have the day off so that people have the time to go vote, especially the people who didn’t change their address to their school address so they went home or are home now so they can vote,” Nocera said.

Christopher Beem, assistant research professor and managing director of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy, agreed.

“Making Election Day a day off would convey to students that the university takes seriously its commitment to developing democratic citizens,” Beem said. “It would be putting our money where our mouth is.”

