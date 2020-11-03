Whether by mail-in ballot, absentee ballot or by filling out a ballot in person, the 2020 presidential election was many Penn State students' first time voting.

Some of these first-time voters expressed concern about whether or not their vote would be counted.

Jada Edwards, a first-time voter, was concerned about the election as an out-of-state student, having initially been registered in another state.

"I planned to vote in my home state until I found out that I could vote here on campus, and I was so engaged to vote in Pennsylvania since it is a swing state," Edwards (freshman-criminology) said.

Edwards described the experience as a positive one, saying, "The fact that I got to be a part of deciding our next leader was so exciting.”

Another first-time voter, Nick DeLuca, also had concerns about his vote not being counted, which pushed him to vote at his Pittsburgh home this election.

“I think the only concern I had was if my ballot was actually going to be counted and get to the elections office, which is why I went home to vote instead of putting it in the mail,” DeLuca (freshman- broadcast journalism) said. “You have been hearing all these stories about ballots being lost; I did not want my ballot to be lost.”

On the other hand, many first-time voters felt more positive about their experiences.

Allison Welch said she felt good about voting for the first time in a huge election, especially as someone who has been politically active for a long time.

“I have tried to do everything I could to change America into a safer and more welcoming place, but I've known for a while that the best way to get things done is to vote for a candidate that has the same views as you,” Welch (freshman-biology) said. “To finally be able to do that meant a lot to me... especially in such a huge election at such a scary time, it is good to know that I can put my vote in. I'm just so grateful that I am old enough and that I have the opportunity to vote in Pennsylvania, such a huge swing state.”

James Friebert also said being a first-time voter was a great experience. He believed a positive of being a first-time voter was knowing he had a voice.

"I think it's important to make your voice heard, and I was so happy to contribute my vote, especially in this election,” Friebert (freshman-rehabilitation and human services) said.

Taylor Brown felt the same way, and she expressed her confidence in making the right decision about who she voted for.

“I wish that politics were less divisive, though,” Brown (freshman-English and political science) said. “I don’t believe that I should feel that I have to vote for a candidate because the other is threatening basic human rights, but sadly that is how it is this year.”

Morgan Lot said she specifically noticed how the university encouraged students to vote in this election.

"I think Penn State did a great job encouraging students to vote. The political clubs and the university itself really got the word out, and we use social media as a platform,” Lot (sophomore-animal science) said. “We can't do things in person. And I think that got the word out to vote for people who weren't sure — like me — if they wanted to vote.”

First-time presidential election voter DJ Impavido said he was happy about how he voted, especially since he has been interested in politics since he was young.

"I have always been planning to vote, ever since I was four [or] five,” Impavido (junior-security risk analysis) said. “I have been into politics, and today I have been studying the election maps and looking at the scenarios of how Biden or Trump could win. I have been very involved in it and I am glad I did it.”

Impavido encouraged anyone who didn't vote in this year's presedential election to vote in the next election, as he believes voting is important.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE