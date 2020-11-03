With Election Day upon us, student poll workers in State College have been gearing up to serve and assist Pennsylvania voters in local polling places.

Holly Spinner, who is a first-time presidential voter and poll worker, said she is planning to work from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.

On Sept. 22, the BJC — more commonly reserved for sporting events and concerts — was chosen to serve as the primary on-campus polling site for the 2020 election.

Spinner (junior-psychology) decided to immerse herself in politics after the 2016 election to help educate those around her and encourage them to vote.

“Whenever someone has a question about ballots, or voting or anything, I always have an answer, which is really awesome,” she said.

For Spinner, who believes the lack of young voters in the 2016 election played a large role in the election of Donald Trump, seeing more young voters in this election is reassuring.

“It is the duty of the young people to get out there and vote and voice our opinions,” she said.

Jordan Emely, who serves as the judge of elections at the Municipal Building, said he was involved in poll work since he was a junior in high school.

As the judge of elections of the 29th precinct, Emely (senior-education and public policy) said he enjoyed recruiting and working with new, young board members in the elections he has worked for.

He said the training process was “pretty minimal” for poll workers, and it took 30 minutes to complete. His team of five will begin its day at 5:45 a.m. to prepare for incoming voters, and will end around 9 p.m.

Emely stressed that poll workers shouldn't underestimate the toll that a nearly 16-hour work day can have. Instead, he recommended they regulate their water intake throughout the day to avoid feeling tired or cranky early on.

While he expressed his belief that local community members on both sides of the aisle would remain civil, he said the same could not be said for other battleground states and towns in the U.S.

Emely described his team at the Municipal Building as the “privileged ones,” as the building has standard coronavirus protocols set in place. Also, in the case of unrest, the State College Police Department’s office is in the building.

Voter intimidation, however, was one thing that concerned him.

“Ultimately, this is a contentious election, tensions are extremely high,” Emely said. “One thing that I like to do is make sure the place that I'm working at is as low-emotion as possible.”

For Emely, meeting emotions with “boring” facts was the key to deescalating possible conflicts surrounding contentious views on mail-in voting and voter fraud. He also mentioned that poll watchers could be intimidating to poll workers.

Poll watchers, who must be certified by the Centre County Board of Elections, are able to observe voting procedures and potentially object to certain voters' identity and qualifications. In Pennsylvania, only one poll watcher is allowed at a voting center for each candidate or party.

Addison Albert, who is also serving as a poll worker in the State College Municipal Building, said she volunteered because most poll workers in the past have been older.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, Albert (senior-broadcast journalism) said more young people are stepping up to the plate because there is less of a health risk for them.

Pew Research Center data released in April 2020 showed individuals age 61 and older accounted for the largest shares of poll workers. In the 2016 and 2018 elections, they made up more than 55% of poll workers.

Along with Emely, Albert does not expect the number of in-person voters in State College to be “astronomical” on Election Day because of how much more accessible mail-in voting has become in Pennsylvania.

As a first time presidential poll worker, she said she was more concerned about her safety than her health.

She expressed concerns about individuals or groups who will attempt to sway last-minute voters trying to enter the building, or individuals who may not be respectful of poll workers.

“I'm not gonna lie,” Albert said, “I'm nervous.”

Although none of their voting centers provide coronavirus testing, all three students planned to get tested after working on Election Day.

Spinner, who expects a “really large” voter turnout at the BJC, was worried about the potential conflict between voters in her precinct.

“I think it's gonna be a little overwhelming at first, but I'm not too worried about it,” she said. “I think that there's been adequate training and everyone's prepared.”