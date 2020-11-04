Election 2020 Update Graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

Republican Kerry Benninghoff won against Democrat Peter Buck in the general election for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 171 early Wednesday morning.

Benninghoff took the seat by 57.4%, compared to Buck's 42.5%.

Out of a total of 30,686 votes, Benninghoff received 17,616 votes, Buck received 13,045 votes and 25 votes were written in.

Benninghoff was running for reelection to the House District 171 position, having assumed this role in January of 1997.

Quincey Reese is a news features and investigations reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in psychology.