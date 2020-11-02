Election Day 2020 looks to be a run-of-the-mill fall day in State College.

The temperature will be around 49 degrees in the day and 35 degrees in the evening, according to AccuWeather.

There is a 0% chance of rain and thunderstorms, and the day will be partly sunny with scattered clouds across the area.

The sun will rise at 6:45 a.m. and will set at 5:04 p.m. for everyone voting in the daytime.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE