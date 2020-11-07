Four days after Election Day, Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania, securing an additional 20 electoral votes.

This gain allowed Biden to surpass the number of electoral votes necessary to become the 46th president of the United States.

Biden received 49.64% of votes in the commonwealth, earning a statewide victory by a margin of 28,383 votes.

In Centre County, Biden led with a positive vote margin of 4.7%.

In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania with a margin of 0.7%, or 44,292 votes. The majority of voters in Centre County favored Democrat Hillary Clinton, who had a lead of 1,814 votes over Donald Trump.

Biden, who was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, will become the oldest American president to win the position at 77 years of age.

First elected into the U.S. Senate in 1972, Biden has had a 47-year long political career and ran for president twice before this year’s election. Some of his defining positions include his “Bidencare” health care, which would reinstate the Affordable Care Act with a public option.

Biden and his running mate Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris have proposed a seven-point plan to overcome some of the most common concerns of the coronavirus. The team’s proposals include a plan for equitable distribution practices for future coronavirus vaccines, enforce mask wearing throughout the U.S. and restore the White House National Security Council Directorate for Global Health and Biodefense.

As a politician who has had more than four decades worth of experience, Biden has attacked Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic saying the president “doesn’t have a plan” to effectively address the health crisis.

He promised voters free coronavirus vaccines and a set of seven proposals, including plans to enforce mask mandates across the U.S. and pass an emergency package to support schools and small businesses.

