The 2020 presidential election is shaping up to set new records for voter turnout despite the coronavirus pandemic.

To protect voters, many states have doubled down on their early and mail-in voting programs.

Voters in Texas have already cast more than 9.7 million early ballots, which is expected to outpace the total number of ballots cast during the entirety of the 2016 presidential election.

While the rate of voter fraud in the United States is low, with only four recorded cases in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of this election, particularly because of widespread use of mail-in ballots, calling them “a very dangerous thing for this country.”

“As far as mail-in ballots are concerned, it's a disaster,” Trump said during the first presidential debate against Joe Biden.

Dylan Himstedt disagreed with Trump's assessment, and said there's “no evidence” that voter fraud will occur.

“My main thought is the president undermining the election and using the courts to win, like the Bush-Gore election,” Himstedt, (freshman-molecular biology) said.

Himstedt said he has followed the predictions of several election analysts, and is concerned about the comparatively slow process of recording mail-in votes.

“On Nov. 3 Trump might ‘win,’ but as the votes roll in Biden might win because Democrats are more likely to vote by mail, so Trump might say that [the election result] isn’t valid,” Himstedt said.

In her international politics classes, Kristin Reed has been learning about elections in other countries.

“We’ve read a lot about voter suppression in South America and developing democracies,” Reed, (junior-international politics) said. “It’s scary to see how similar this is.”

Reed said it's “scary” the American government isn't doing more about election security.

Aaliyah Reynolds cast her ballot by mail this year, albeit with some reluctance.

“I don’t really like the mail-in [option],” Reynolds (freshman-elementary education) said. “I'd rather do it myself, be at a station and know where it's going.

Reynolds was unsure about the process for changing her voter registration to her current residence in State College.

“If I could have transferred it here, I would have [voted] in person,” Reynolds said.

Sebastian Niestepski plans to vote in person, despite his concerns.

“I just heard rumors that people are tearing up other people’s votes,” Niestepski (freshman-engineering) said.

Regardless of who wins the presidential election, Niestepski said he hopes Americans respect the election results because they will “show what the country wants.”

Elliot Marsico has faith in the mail-in process, even though he cast his ballot in person.

“I think they’re gonna do a hard background check on these ballots, making sure all their identification matches up,” Marsico (freshman-computer science) said. “We all know about the 2016 Russian interference.”

Although Marsico trusts mail-in voting, he isn't as sure about theoretically making elections fully virtual.

“It's just as risky online… like not legitimate ballots coming in,” Marsico said.

According to Chloe Greene, it's good that more young people are voting, even though there may be potential issues with the election.

“With the recent Trump administration stuff, it’s a little fishy,” Greene (freshman-education) said. “I heard the news about how he's trying to cut down in mail-in voter turnout.”

