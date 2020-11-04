President Donald Trump has claimed victory in the presidential election despite the fact that results for several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, are still pending.

"Frankly, we did win this election," Trump said in a livestreamed address Wednesday.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden said in his own press conference Wednesday it was "clear" his campaign would secure the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency.

"When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," Biden said.

Biden, joined by his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, also said he felt "very good" about winning the presidential election in Pennsylvania as the results of mail-in votes continue to trickle in.

"No one is going to take our democracy from us — not now, not ever," Biden said in the livestream.

After Biden was announced as the winner of Wisconsin, the Trump campaign said it would request a vote recount.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the practice of mail-in voting, claiming it would lead to higher rates of voter fraud.

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

More than 2.5 million Pennsylvanians returned mail-in ballots, but some of those votes have still not been counted, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

Prior Pennsylvania Supreme Court legislation permitted the inclusion of votes received before the 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 deadline. However, it remains unclear whether the U.S. Supreme Court will choose to overturn that decision at the behest of a Republican appeal to dismiss votes that arrive after Election Day.

On Nov. 4, the Trump campaign also said it would sue to stop vote counts in Pennsylvania, citing a lack of transparency.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement condemning the Trump campaign for filing the lawsuit, stressing that election officials in Philadelphia are continuously working with "the highest degree of transparency."

"These attempts to subvert the democratic process are disgraceful," Wolf said in the statement.

RELATED