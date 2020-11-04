Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf discussed the commonwealth's election results during a livestreamed press conference Wednesday morning.

Wolf said he is “confident” all of the votes will be counted.

"Rest assured your vote will be counted," Wolf said. "... Your vote will make a difference in this election."

As of Wednesday, the presidential election has not been decided. Pennsylvania is a battleground state, with 20 electoral votes at stake, according to NPR.

State officials have said they expect most of the votes to be counted by Friday, Nov. 6.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar echoed Wolf's sentiments, saying the voting and ballot-counting process has been "incredibly smooth."

She said Pennsylvania has counted nearly 50% of ballots throughout the commonwealth.

“We are exactly where we said we would be,” Boockvar said. "... We are going to accurately count every single ballot."

She noted that military and overseas ballots aren’t due until next week.

Boockvar added counties should be separating ballots listed as either in-person or mail-in on their individual websites.

If counties don’t comply with this rule, Boockvar said “we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

RELATED