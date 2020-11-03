Republican incumbent Rep. Fred Keller won the general election for the U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Keller, who was running for reelection, edged out Democrat Lee Griffin in the commonwealth.

In Centre County, Griffin gained 19,108 votes while Keller gained 13,261 votes. There were 64 write-in votes in the county as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

He has served as the representative since May 2019.

RELATED