On Nov. 7 — four days after Election Day — the Associated Press called the 2020 presidential election in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, marking the first time since 1992 that the incumbent president did not win reelection.

President-elect Biden is projected to receive the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat President Donald Trump, who has since sued for recounts in many swing states.

Overall, Jacob Klipstein, president of the College Democrats at Penn State, said the organization was pleased with how the election went, especially because the group, which includes “a very wide group of beliefs,” came together to “make Trump a one-term president.”

In addition to a coronavirus stimulus bill, Klipstein (senior-political science, history and Jewish studies) also hopes to see more Democratic legislation passed through Congress.

These include rejoining the “Paris Climate Agreement, rescinding the Muslim travel ban, expanding on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and reimplementing a safer environment for immigrants,” Klipstein said.

Klipstein believes Biden — who is historically known as a moderate Democrat —should find a balance between progressive policies and more moderate Democratic policies while in office.

“He should definitely listen to the politics of [Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez], but he doesn’t need to necessarily enact legislation,” Klipstein said. “What he should be most concerned with is being a good Democrat, and showing a good democracy.”

Klipstein said his organization’s members also believe the first order of business on Biden’s agenda should be a second round of aid to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Penn State’s College Independents, however, were surprised at the election results — not because Biden won, but because of the margin by which he did.

Avinash Bakshi, president of the College Independents at Penn State, said he thought Biden was going to win in a landslide victory, along with his Democratic counterparts in Congress.

Bakshi (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said he hopes to see “policy change, not ideology change” during Biden’s term in office.

According to Bakshi, the main tenet the College Independents hope Biden follows through with is enacting legislation.

Like Klipstein, Bakshi believes Biden’s early months in office should include a coronavirus stimulus bill.

While the College Independents have many conflicting viewpoints on how to best achieve that, an intra-club poll determined that all members believe a new approach to dealing with the coronavirus is necessary.

Morgan Watt, vice president of College Republicans at Penn State, was “upset” that Trump was not elected to a second term, but said “regardless of the election results, we’re going to support the president of the United States.”

Some of the group’s major concerns about Biden lie in his long history in Washington, but his lack of major landmark legislation, Watt said.

“He has experience, but he hasn’t gotten a lot done over the [48] years he has been in politics,” Watt (sophomore-animal science) said.

However, the club hopes Biden can maintain some of the policies Trump enacted, such as maintaining tax cuts on big businesses and pulling back on regulating businesses.

“We don’t expect him to compromise with high-ranking Republicans,” Watt said, “but we do expect him to preserve some of the landmark legislation that was passed by President Trump.”

Watt said members of the College Republicans were pleased Republicans maintained a majority in the Senate.

Additionally, Watt said “the 2020 election was a major victory for women in politics,” after a record number of women were elected to Congress.

Ryan Moorhead, treasurer of United Socialists at Penn State, said despite having a Democratic president, “no real change will occur from the Oval Office.”

“We cannot expect to see real progressive change, just because Biden, Trump or whoever is president all serve the same capitalist interests,” Moorhead (junior-food science) said.

According to Moorhead, the progress America needs to see must take place at the local level, with organizations such as the 3/20 Coalition and Centre County COVID-19 Community Response in State College paving the way.

However, Moorhead believes Biden should start by addressing the systemic racism present in America’s police system and pass a widespread coronavirus stimulus bill.

“There is no reason why the wealthiest of Americans should have made billions this pandemic, while [thousands] of Americans still remain homeless and hungry,” Moorhead said.

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Directors.